6 front door colours that make the home look expensive

Your front door is the handshake of your home – the first impression that welcomes guests and shapes their perception of your style. Just like a handshake that conveys confidence and warmth, the right front door colour sets the tone for your entire home, creating an air of sophistication and luxury.

It’s a subtle yet powerful element of your home’s exterior, signalling to visitors that they are about to enter a space where attention to detail and design is key.

So, when it comes to choosing a colour for your front door, consider it as more than just a practical choice – it is an opportunity to make a statement and elevate the overall aesthetic appeal of your home.

Black

Soft black adds a sense of luxury and glamour to your home’s exterior. Black is a powerful and versatile colour, known for its association with elegance, sophistication, and refinement. It is a colour that commands attention and respect and can add a sense of drama and appeal to your home’s exterior.

Black is also a highly versatile colour that pairs well with a wide range of other colours and materials, making it a popular choice for homeowners looking to make a statement.

Popular pairings include the elegance of black and white, the contrast of black with natural wood, the allure of black and metal, and the sophistication of black alongside stone or brick accents. When selecting a black front door, it’s essential to consider your home’s architectural style, surrounding landscape, and neighbourhood ambiance. While black can make a bold statement, careful balance with complementary design elements ensures a harmonious and inviting exterior aesthetic.

Forest green

According to a 2023 survey by Opendoor, many homeowners are leaning towards darker tones, with 20 percent opting for colours like forest green for their front doors. Forest green, with its vibrant hue, brings to mind the beauty of nature. It’s warm and welcoming, like stepping into a lush forest. This colour choice isn’t just about looks; it also has practical benefits. It blends well with different architectural styles and materials, such as wood, stone, and brick. Plus, its elegance and sophistication add a touch of class to any home. Popular shades like Deep Forest, Mossy Glen, and Sagebrush offer options to match various preferences and styles. Choosing forest green for your front door adds natural charm and makes a statement about your taste and connection to nature.

Brown

Brown is a warm, earthy colour that brings a cosy and inviting feel to your home’s exterior. With its timeless appeal, it conjures images of nature, wood, and stone, making it a favoured option for front doors. Its versatility is evident in its ability to complement various architectural styles, whether traditional or modern, while infusing a touch of warmth and sophistication into the exterior aesthetic. Moreover, brown exudes elegance and durability, maintaining its beauty despite exposure to the elements over time. In essence, a brown front door not only adds warmth and elegance but also stands as a durable and practical choice for homeowners seeking both aesthetic charm and resilience in their home’s entryway.

Blue

The elegance and sophistication of the blue front doors speak volumes about the design and personality of the house. The colour blue reflects an aura of luxury and sophistication, especially when it’s deep navy or rich royal tones. The property’s perceived value is enhanced by its relationship with exclusivity and status, which implies careful attention to detail and refined taste. Blue’s adaptability also makes it possible for it to blend in perfectly with a variety of architectural designs, from traditional to modern, all the while being a striking and unique element. Similar to brown and black, a blue front door immediately improves the appeal and general charm of the house and speaks volumes about the homeowner’s dedication to elegance and quality.

Red

Red front doors are bold and eye-catching, adding a lively and vibrant touch to a home’s exterior. This striking colour choice radiates warmth, energy, and confidence, instantly creating a welcoming and inviting atmosphere. Whether it is a classic brick red or a fiery crimson, red doors have a timeless appeal that adds personality and charm to any architectural style. Its standout presence makes a bold statement about the homeowner’s style and personality, enhancing the overall curb appeal and character of the home.

Grey

Front doors painted grey offer a sense of sophistication and versatility to a home’s exterior. This neutral colour choice provides a modern and elegant aesthetic that complements various architectural styles. From light dove grey to deep charcoal hues, grey doors can create a sleek and stylish entryway that stands out without overwhelming the overall design. Gray is often associated with stability and balance, making it an excellent choice for homeowners looking to create a timeless and understated look. Additionally, grey doors pair well with a wide range of accent colours and materials, allowing for endless design possibilities. Whether used as a subtle backdrop or a focal point, a grey front door adds a touch of class and refinement to any home.