6 cities that got buried under the earth

Throughout history, natural disasters, invasions, and time itself have caused entire cities to be buried beneath layers of earth, ash, or sand. These hidden cities, once thriving centres of civilisation, now lie beneath the surface, waiting to be rediscovered.

Pompeii, Italy

Pompeii is perhaps the most famous of all buried cities. This ancient Roman city was buried under volcanic ash following the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79. The eruption preserved the city’s buildings, artefacts, and even the remains of its inhabitants, providing archaeologists with a remarkably detailed look into Roman life. Excavations began in the 18th century, and today, Pompeii is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, attracting millions of visitors annually.

Heracleion, Egypt

Also known as Thonis, Heracleion was an ancient Egyptian city that sank beneath the Mediterranean Sea in the eighth century AD.Once a bustling port and a key gateway to the Nile, the city remained lost until the year 2000, when it was rediscovered by underwater archaeologists. Sunken temples, statues, and ships have since been uncovered, offering a glimpse into Egypt’s maritime history.

Çatalhöyük, Turkey

Located in modern-day Turkey, Çatalhöyük was buried under layers of earth for more than 9,000 years. One of the earliest known cities, it was home to a highly organised community with advanced agricultural practices for its time. Excavations have revealed mud-brick houses, murals, and artefacts, shedding light on human settlement during the Neolithic period.

Read also: Africa’s top five most expensive cities in Q3 2024

Herculaneum, Italy

A close neighbour to Pompeii, Herculaneum was also buried during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79. However, Herculaneum was submerged by volcanic mud, which solidified into rock, preserving the city’s wooden structures, furniture, and even food. According to the traditional tale, the city was rediscovered by chance in 1709, during the drilling of a well. Today, the site is renowned for its well-preserved villas, baths, and other artefacts.

Akrotiri, Greece

Situated on the island of Santorini, Akrotiri was an ancient Minoan city destroyed by the Theran eruption in the 16th century BC and buried under volcanic ash, which helped preserve intricate frescoes along with numerous objects and artworks. The event not only buried the city but also contributed to the collapse of the Minoan civilisation. Excavations have uncovered multi-storey buildings, frescoes, and pottery, indicating that Akrotiri was a prosperous and advanced city before its destruction.

Mohenjo-Daro, Pakistan

Part of the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation, Mohenjo-Daro was one of the world’s earliest major urban centres. The city was buried under layers of silt and remained lost until it was rediscovered in the 1920s. Known for its impressive urban planning, including grid-like streets, advanced drainage systems, and large public buildings, Mohenjo-Daro remains an important archaeological site. The reasons for its abandonment remain uncertain, though some theories point to climate change or invasion.

Share