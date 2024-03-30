5 stunning hairstyles with Brazilian wool

As the costs of hair attachments continue to rise, women are seeking alternative solutions to achieve fashionable and versatile hairstyles without breaking the bank. In this era of economic challenges, Brazilian wool has emerged as a popular choice due to its affordability, durability, and versatility. From braided crowns to faux locs, the possibilities are endless when it comes to styling with Brazilian wool.

Asides from being affordable, Brazilian wool is readily available, easy and cheap to maintain, and suitable for various hair types.

Here are 5 styles you can make with Brazilian wool without compromising on quality

Bantu knots

If you want a chic and versatile look that can be worn casually or dressed up for formal occasions, offering a unique blend of cultural heritage and contemporary style, then Bantu knot is your go-to hairstyle.

Jumbo braids with bantu knots

Jumbo braids with Bantu knots combine the boldness of oversized braids with the intricate elegance of Bantu knots, creating a striking and versatile hairstyle that also merges modern trends with cultural heritage. Whether you’re attending a special event or simply want to switch up your look, jumbo braids with Bantu knots made from Brazilian wool are sure to turn heads and make a lasting impression.

Yarn twist

Yarn twists are not just stylish, they are versatile, possess protective qualities, cost-effectiveness and promote healthy hair. With Brazilian wool, you can create yarn twists that are lightweight, comfortable, and long-lasting, ensuring your hair looks and feels amazing with minimal effort.

Invisible locs

Invisible locs are a trendy and versatile hairstyle that creates the appearance of natural dreadlocks while allowing for easy styling and maintenance. With proper installation and maintenance, invisible locs offer a long-lasting and natural-looking hairstyle that complements any outfit or occasion.

Cornrows

Whether you prefer simple and understated or intricate and elaborate designs, Brazilian wool allows you to create cornrows that suit your unique taste and complement your facial features.

To maintain the health and longevity of your Brazilian wool extensions, it’s crucial to handle them with care. Do not apply heat to the extensions, as it can cause damage. Additionally, protect your extensions while you sleep by wrapping them in a satin scarf or using a satin pillowcase to reduce friction and prevent frizz. Avoid using heavy products, as they make it appear dull. By following these tips, you can ensure that your Brazilian wool extensions remain beautiful and vibrant for longer.