5 most expensive paintings in the world valued at $2.18bn combined

Assigning value to masterpieces involves a complex dance influenced by market trends, but a few stand out, reaching figures in the hundreds of millions and marking significant milestones in art history.

These rare treasures, accessible only to a fortunate few, represent the pinnacle of the art world.

Here are the top 5 most expensive paintings in the world in 2024:

Mona Lisa

Leonardo da Vinci’s, Mona Lisa stands unrivaled as one of the world’s most iconic and valuable paintings, thanks to the captivating enigma of the woman’s smile and da Vinci’s masterful play with light and shadow. Recognized by Guinness World Records for its highest insurance value, the Mona Lisa has been a permanent fixture at the Louvre in Paris. Initially valued at US$100 million on December 14, 1962, when accounting for inflation, its worth would approximate an impressive US$970 million in 2022.

Salvator Mundi

Another masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci, Salvator Mundi, takes the second spot on the list. The painting, depicting Christ as the Savior of the World, made headlines when it was sold for a staggering $450.3 million. The intricate details, spiritual resonance, and rarity of da Vinci’s works contribute to the astronomical price tag attached to Salvator Mundi.

Interchange

Willem de Kooning’s abstract expressionist masterpiece, “Interchange,” holds the third position as one of the most expensive paintings. The vibrant and dynamic composition, characterized by bold brushstrokes and vibrant colors, fetched an astounding $300 million. As a pinnacle of abstract expressionism, Interchange continues to captivate art connoisseurs and investors alike.

The Card Players

Paul Cézanne’s “The Card Players” is a series of five paintings, with one of the works securing the fourth spot on the list. This post-impressionist masterpiece showcases Cézanne’s skill in depicting human figures and still life. The particular piece that reached a value of $250 million exemplifies the artist’s unique approach to color and form, making it a sought-after piece in the art market.

Nafea Faa Ipoipo

In the fifth position is Paul Gauguin’s “Nafea Faa Ipoipo,” a masterpiece that translates to “When Will You Marry?” in Tahitian. Gauguin’s exploration of exotic landscapes and cultures is evident in this painting, and its rarity and cultural significance contributed to its $210 million price tag. The vibrant colors and emotional depth of the artwork continue to make it a prized possession for art collectors.