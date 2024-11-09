5 highest-paying IT certifications to pursue in 2025

Certifications in cloud security, network management, and multi-cloud infrastructure are among the most lucrative IT credentials. As companies prioritise cybersecurity and cloud optimisation, professionals with these skills are in high demand.

The emphasis on secure, scalable infrastructure has made certifications in these areas a reliable path to higher earnings. For IT professionals, these credentials offer a strong advantage, aligning their expertise with the critical digital needs of today’s businesses and supporting resilience in an increasingly complex tech landscape.

According to data from Skillsoft, these are five of the highest-paying certifications heading into 2025

1. AWS certified security – Specialty

The AWS Certified Security – Specialty certification ranks highest among the most lucrative IT credentials in 2024. Professionals with this certification average more than $200,000 annually, a significant increase from last year. This certification is highly sought after as organisations look to secure data in the cloud while navigating complex security challenges.

AWS remains a priority for many IT leaders due to its vast capabilities and popularity across industries. This certification covers essential topics like incident response, data protection, and securing cloud infrastructure, equipping professionals to handle AWS-specific security needs. The demand for this skill is expected to continue as companies prioritise robust cybersecurity measures in the cloud.

2. Google Cloud – Professional cloud architect

Although it ranked first in 2023, the Google Cloud Professional Cloud Architect certification now sits in second place. The average annual salary for certified professionals is slightly above $190,000. This certification addresses cloud architecture, emphasising designing and implementing reliable, cost-effective solutions within Google’s ecosystem.

While there has been a slight decline in the demand for Google Cloud specialists, organisations continue to value expertise in Google Cloud due to the platform’s scalability and security features. The certification is comprehensive, covering infrastructure management, security, and cost optimisation, making it a valuable credential for those managing Google Cloud services.

3. Nutanix certified professional – Multi-cloud infrastructure

Returning to the list in 2024, the Nutanix Certified Professional – Multicloud Infrastructure certification ranks third, with certified professionals earning around $175,000 on average. This certification is particularly relevant as businesses adopt hybrid and multi-cloud strategies to balance workloads across multiple platforms.

The certification covers critical areas like infrastructure management, disaster recovery, and operational maintenance. Its rise in value reflects the importance of diverse cloud skills in managing complex, multi-vendor environments. Nutanix certification holders are prepared to support multi-cloud operations, ensuring seamless integration and maintenance across different cloud infrastructures.

4. CCSP – Certified cloud security professional

The Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) credential remains a prominent certification in 2024, earning an average annual salary of $171,000. As cloud adoption grows, the need for security professionals who can manage risk, compliance, and cloud security intensifies. The CCSP certification, recognised globally, focuses on key areas like data privacy, regulatory compliance, and secure cloud deployment.

This certification is widely respected in the industry for its thorough coverage of cloud-specific security challenges. With cybersecurity ranking as one of the most challenging areas to recruit for, professionals holding CCSP are well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for skilled security practitioners in cloud environments.

5. Cisco certified network professional – Security

Rounding out the top five, the Cisco Certified Network Professional – Security certification commands an average salary of $168,000. This certification is essential for professionals managing and securing network infrastructures. As cybersecurity threats grow more sophisticated, companies seek individuals who can address vulnerabilities and maintain strong firewalls and access control systems.

Cisco’s certification programme is known for its rigorous focus on network security essentials, equipping professionals to identify and mitigate risks effectively. With many certified professionals in management positions, this certification appeals to those who want to specialise in network security within an enterprise environment.

