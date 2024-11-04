Data analytics continues to shape decision-making across industries, and professionals seeking to build or advance a career in this field are prioritising certifications that validate their expertise. These certifications offer targeted skills training in data cleaning, analysis, visualisation, and more, equipping candidates for opportunities in analytics.

These courses cover essential analytics tools and techniques, offering practical experience to support job readiness. For those with experience in data analysis, certifications like Microsoft’s Power BI, SAS Advanced Analytics, and CompTIA Data+ present valuable options for skill enhancement in specialised areas.

According to TECHGIG, here are the top 5 data analytics certifications to advance your career in 2025

1. Google data analytics professional certificate

The Google data analytics professional certificate is designed for individuals in the early stages of building a career in data analytics. This course covers essential skills over six months, including data cleaning, visualisation, and analysis. Learners gain experience with widely used software such as Tableau, Excel, SQL, and R. Additionally, the course incorporates practical approaches and requires learners to complete a capstone project that involves real-world data, enhancing their hands-on experience.

Available online, this certificate programme allows flexible learning to accommodate various schedules, making it accessible to those balancing work, studies, or other responsibilities. Upon completion, learners are equipped with the foundational skills required for entry-level roles in data analytics, positioning them competitively in the job market.

2. IBM data analyst professional certificate

IBM’s data analyst professional certificate introduces participants to foundational data analysis tools and techniques. The programme spans eight courses, guiding learners through tools like Excel, SQL, Python, and IBM Cognos Analytics. With practical projects and exercises embedded throughout the coursework, learners gain applied experience that builds readiness for data analyst roles.

This course is structured to support self-paced learning, accommodating individuals who may need flexible study times. Graduates of this certification gain knowledge and hands-on practice in data analysis, preparing them for the demands of entry-level data roles.

3. Microsoft certified: Power BI data analyst associate

Microsoft offers the Power BI data analyst associate certification for those seeking proficiency in data analysis using Power BI. This certification evaluates skills in preparing, modelling, visualising, and analysing data. Candidates are expected to have foundational knowledge of data processes and data management.

To earn this certification, applicants must pass the PL-300 exam, which tests their abilities in data analysis and visualisation using Power BI. This qualification is suited for individuals looking to prove their capabilities in using Power BI to create insights and inform decision-making processes.

4. SAS-certified advanced analytics professional using SAS 9

The SAS-certified advanced analytics professional certification focuses on industry-relevant analytical methods. This certification covers advanced topics such as predictive analytics, data mining, and machine learning. Candidates are expected to have a basic understanding of SAS programming and experience with SAS-based analytics.

The certification involves passing a series of exams that assess a candidate’s mastery of advanced analytics techniques. This programme is ideal for professionals in analytics who want to specialise in methods that are widely applicable across sectors. Those who earn this certification gain recognition for their capabilities in applying SAS to complex data analysis tasks.

5. CompTIA Data+

CompTIA Data+ is targeted at early-career IT professionals interested in data handling, mining, visualisation, and reporting. This certification is well-suited for individuals with around 1.5 to 2 years of experience in data-focused roles. CompTIA Data+ focuses on practical skills, enabling candidates to interpret and analyse data for business applications.

By completing the CompTIA Data+ certification, learners gain confidence in their ability to apply data analytics techniques in workplace contexts. This certification addresses fundamental analytics concepts, preparing participants to take on responsibilities involving data-driven decision-making.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

