5 Braids that are likely to trend this year

Some braided hairstyles that topped the trends chart last year are looking like they have come to stay as ladies continue to rock these braids while hairstylists combine two styles to create a new one.

Boho Braids

This hair was so popular last year and is still topping the chart now. You may create boho braids or bohemian box braids by adding curly hair to your box braids. Hairstylists now add the wavy hair to twists!

Shuku

Shuku has been common for a very long time and still remains up till today. Of course there are many ways hairstylists can play around to achieve the Shuku style

Half-braids

This particular style one of the most loved Nigerian braid designs. There are so many ways this can be style. It has truly come to stay!

Cornrows

This hairstyle is undisputed in its ranking among most loved hairstyle. This may be so because of its natural look and the fact that it makes one look younger. Both Men and women rock this hairstyle effortlessly

Knotless braids

This braid has become very popular and can last very long if maintained properly.