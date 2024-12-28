As 2024 draws to a close, the anticipation of a fresh start in 2025 is upon us. The New Year is a time of reflection, renewal, and looking forward with hope and determination. It’s a chance to leave behind the challenges of the past year and embrace new opportunities with optimism.

Whether you’re setting resolutions or simply excited about a fresh chapter, New Year quotes can offer the perfect words to express your emotions, inspire your journey, and share your hopes with loved ones. Including these quotes in your New Year’s cards can add a personal touch, making them even more meaningful.

According to Shutterfly, here are 30 New Year quotes to inspire 2025

Inspirational New Year quotes

1. “Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” – Oprah Winfrey

2. “The magic in new beginnings is truly the most powerful of them all.” – Josiyah Martin

3. “This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change.” – Taylor Swift

4. “What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year.” – Vern McLellan

5. “The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide you’re not going to stay where you are.” – J.P. Morgan

6. “A new year. A fresh, clean start! It’s like having a big white sheet of paper to draw on!” – Bill Watterson

7. “Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

8. “The beginning is the most important part of the work.” – Plato

9. “With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

10. “Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go; they merely determine where you start.” – Nido Qubein

Motivational New Year quotes

1. “The secret of getting ahead is getting started.” – Mark Twain

2. “The new year is not just about a change in the calendar; it’s about setting fresh goals, embracing new opportunities, and believing in your own potential.” – Unknown

3. “Your life does not get better by chance, it gets better by change.” – Jim Rohn

4. “Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.” – Albert Schweitzer

5. “Don’t wait. The time will never be just right.” – Napoleon Hill

6. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” – Nelson Mandela

7. “You are never too old to reinvent yourself.” – Steve Harvey

8. “The only limit to our realisation of tomorrow is our doubts of today.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt

9. “If you can dream it, you can do it.” – Walt Disney

10. “Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it.” – Henry David Thoreau

Reflective New Year quotes

1. “The new year begins in a snow-storm of white vows.” – George William Curtis

2. “Ring out the old, ring in the new, Ring, happy bells, across the snow: The year is going, let him go; Ring out the false, ring in the true.” – Alfred Lord Tennyson

3. “New Year’s Day is a good time to fix one’s eyes on the only way to begin the year as we should: in humility.” – Elisabeth Elliot

4 “The new year is a time to reflect on the things that matter most.” – Unknown

5. “Life is change. Growth is optional. Choose wisely.” – Karen Kaiser Clark

6. “We spend January 1st walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched. Maybe this year, to balance the list, we ought to walk through the rooms of our lives… not looking for flaws but for potential.” – Ellen Goodman

7. “Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbours, and let every new year find you a better man.” – Benjamin Franklin

8. “The new year is a time to let go of what was and embrace what is to come.” – Unknown

9. “Your success and happiness lie in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties.” – Helen Keller

10. “As the year comes to a close, it’s time to reflect on the past and look forward to the future.” – Unknown

