10 Christmas traditions Nigerians look forward to every year

Christmas in Nigeria is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm. The country has a mix of traditional and modern practices that mark the festive period.

Here are 10 of the most prominent Christmas traditions in Nigeria

1. Christmas decorations

Christmas decorations in Nigeria begin early. From the start of December, businesses, churches, banks, and even local shops start setting up Christmas trees and lights. The streets are filled with colourful displays, reminding everyone that the holiday season is fast approaching. These decorations are more than just for aesthetic purposes; they also serve as a reminder of the financial preparations for the celebrations, as families and businesses gear up for the festivities.

2. Knock-outs and bangers

The sound of firecrackers, commonly known as knock-outs or bangers, is an unmistakable part of Christmas in Nigeria. Although they are illegal, the streets are filled with the loud sounds of these firecrackers, signalling the start of the Christmas celebrations. The tradition is so strong that it has become a signature sound of Christmas night. Fireworks have also become popular, adding to the excitement, but the banger still holds its place as the most significant symbol of celebration.

3. Carol service

Carol services are a common tradition across Nigeria during the Christmas period. These gatherings are not limited to church settings; schools, workplaces, and even families come together to sing, dance, eat, and celebrate. This practice is rooted in the festive spirit and is a way for people to share the joy of the season, strengthening bonds with loved ones and the community.

4. Church services

Attending church on Christmas morning is an important tradition for many Nigerians. It is seen as unacceptable to skip the Christmas service, even if one arrives just in time for the final prayer. These services are short, so attendees can go back home to continue the celebrations. The church plays a central role in the Christmas experience, reflecting the religious significance of the holiday and uniting people in faith and joy.

5. Eating chicken

While some Nigerian families may feast on goats, rams, or cows, chicken is the most common and widely recognised food during Christmas. It is considered a special dish for the day, and the family meal is a time to gather and enjoy this festive food. The tradition of eating chicken on Christmas Day has been passed down through generations, and it remains an integral part of the holiday experience in Nigeria.

6. Christmas clothes and hair

A key part of the Christmas tradition in Nigeria is the emphasis on newness. Many Nigerians see Christmas as a time to wear new clothes or make a new hairstyle, symbolising the beginning of a new season. The markets are busy during the period as people shop for festive clothing, and prices tend to rise due to the high demand. For many, getting new clothes for Christmas is a way to mark the significance of the holiday and usher in the new year with a fresh start.

7. Food sharing

In many parts of Nigeria, especially in the north, food sharing is a big part of Christmas. Christians, in particular, will often give cooked food to non-Christians during the holiday. This tradition is especially exciting for children, who eagerly look forward to the task of delivering food to neighbours and family. Children are typically rewarded with cash for their efforts, adding to the festive atmosphere and the spirit of generosity that defines Christmas.

8. Father Christmas

Father Christmas, the Nigerian version of Santa Claus, has evolved over time. Originally seen as a somewhat intimidating figure dressed in red at Christmas parties, he has become a central figure in the celebrations. Today, Father Christmas is often seen as an entertainer at events, where he dances and brings joy to children and adults alike. He is a symbol of gift-giving, and his presence at parties and family gatherings is a highlight of the season. At the end of the celebrations, everyone is filled with joy and ready to welcome the new year.

9. Visiting relatives

Visiting family members is a key tradition during Christmas in Nigeria. Many Nigerians travel long distances to reunite with relatives, whether in their hometowns or larger cities. These visits are an opportunity to reconnect, share meals, and enjoy each other’s company. In rural areas, the holiday period often involves large family gatherings where children play, adults converse, and festive meals are shared. The tradition of visiting relatives during Christmas strengthens family bonds and is an essential part of the celebrations.

10. Christmas markets

Christmas markets are a popular feature in Nigerian cities, especially in the weeks leading up to Christmas. These markets are filled with a variety of goods, from clothes and decorations to food and gifts. Vendors set up stalls, creating a lively atmosphere where people can shop for Christmas items or enjoy the sights and sounds of the season. The markets are also places to experience local traditions, with performances, music, and dances adding to the festive vibe. They provide an exciting way for families and friends to spend time together while preparing for the holiday.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

