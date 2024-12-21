5 unique Christmas songs by Nigerian artistes

As Christmas approaches, the season of joy, love, and unity is set to be celebrated with an added touch of creativity from Nigerian artistes. Over the years, these talented musicians have contributed to the festive spirit with songs that capture the essence of the holiday season, adding their distinct voices to the global Christmas playlist.

From soulful, heartfelt melodies to lively, upbeat tracks, Nigerian artistes have showcased their versatility, crafting music that resonates with both the celebratory and reflective nature of Christmas.

This year, as the world embraces the season of giving and togetherness, make sure to add these festive hits to your playlist. Experience a unique flavour of Christmas music that combines the warmth of the season with the vibrant sounds of Nigerian talent.

Here are five Christmas songs by Nigerian artistes that you might not know about but should definitely add to your playlist according to a list compiled by ModaCulture.

1. Merry Christmas – Waje

Waje, known for her powerful voice and unique sound, contributed to Christmas music with her song Merry Christmas. The song blends rich melodies with a distinctive Nigerian flavour, making it stand out. This track showcases the versatility of Nigerian music and reminds listeners that the holiday spirit can be celebrated in different ways.

2. Merry Christmas, Darling – Timi Dakolo ft. Emeli Sande

In 2019, Timi Dakolo collaborated with global vocalist Emeli Sande to release Merry Christmas, Darling. The song is a heartfelt celebration of love and togetherness during the holiday season. The blend of Timi’s deep voice and Emeli’s soulful delivery creates a timeless piece perfect for Christmas celebrations.

3. Christmas Is Here – Teni

Teni’s Christmas Is Here brings a unique touch to the holiday season. Released in 2018, the song focuses on the joy and excitement that comes with Christmas. Teni’s music often captures everyday experiences, and this track is no exception, reflecting the warmth of family, friends, and festive cheer.

4. I’ll Give You Love, This Christmas – Ric Hassani

Ric Hassani’s I’ll Give You Love, This Christmas highlights the sentimental essence of the season. The song’s simple yet meaningful lyrics make it a perfect addition to any holiday playlist. Ric’s ability to connect emotionally through his music is evident in this piece, making it a favourite for many.

5. Jingle Bell – Korede Bello

Korede Bello’s version of Jingle Bell offers a fresh take on the classic Christmas tune. With its lively tempo and Nigerian twist, the song delivers a celebratory vibe that captures the festive spirit. Korede’s playful delivery makes it an enjoyable track for both the young and old.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

