3 spots to check out in Lagos

The summer holidays are upon us; schools are closed and summer lessons and activities have begun to keep kids occupied. Lucky for us, it’s not just children that get to plan their summer activities.

As long as you are in Lagos, you are a Lagosian; which begs questions such as “how are you spending the summer?”, or a personal favorite “what are your plans for hot girl summer?”. Well lucky for you, you do not have to figure this out on your own.

The best stories are told during summer, in fact; we strongly believe that the most positive life altering events happen during the summer.

Our point is, the summer season is a time to invest in your rest and how you choose to spend your time; mostly about the recreational activities you choose to do.

We have come bearing gifts; which is a list of three spots to consider on the Island. Remember to keep your sunscreen handy folks!

Blowfish Hotel by Blowfish Group: the main attraction on this property is the swimming pool; how perfect is that? just the concept we’re going for when it comes to how summer should be spent. Located at 17 Oju Olobun Close, Victoria Island, the hotel happens to be 6 km from the Nigerian National Museum and 11 km from the National Arts Theatre. So, you are at the center of continuous adventure.

Godaif Village: this spot is known for its exquisite outdoor sitting area that looks even more exquisite in the sun; gives the feeling of a cute, magical European village. Definitely to be experienced. Located at Casa Asmarina, 26B Turnbull Rd, Ikoyi.

The SideBar by Miskay: this is another spot on the Island worth relishing, located at 13 Emma Abimbola Cole, Fola Osibo Rd, Eti-Osa, Lekki.

This cozy restaurant located in Lekki and its decor has the ability to put one in a tropical Island mood.

There you have it, a few spots you can visit this summer holiday. Remember, your sunscreen is your trusted companion!