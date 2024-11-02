13 Exciting Shows To Watch with the Family This Weekend

The weekend is here and it’s the perfect time to relax, grab your popcorn and binge watch exciting TV series and films. From award-winning TV series to indigenous shows, we’ve curated a list of exciting shows that will have you at the edge of your seats this weekend.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

In this Fast & Furious spin-off, we get to see Federal Agent Hobbs and MI6 Agent Deckard Shaw put aside their differences in an attempt to stop Brixton Lorr from destroying humanity. In case you don’t know, Brixton Lorr (Idris Elba) is a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population.

Agent Hobbs and Deckard are on a mission to save the world and you can watch this thrilling film on Studio Universal (DStv Ch. 112) on Saturday, November 2, 2024 by 4:20 pm and also on Showmax.

Monkey Man

The thriller series follows the journey of a young child played by Dev Patel, who on his quest for justice seeks revenge against the men who took everything from him. Claded in a gorilla mask that emanated from his time in the underground fight club where he has made a name for himself as the most popular fighter, he infiltrates the enclave of the city’s elites.

The film stars Dev Patel as the title character, with Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, and Vipin Sharma in supporting roles. Monkey Man is currently available for streaming on Showmax.

Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary tells the tale of a group of passionate teachers and how they navigate life in an underfunded Abbott Elementary, a fictional predominantly Black public school in Philadelphia. The sitcom created by Quinta Brunson showcases the lengths these teachers will go to to help their students succeed.

The TV series has a range of cast members including Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Abbott Elementary Season 2 episode 15 – 18 will be airing on Saturday, November 2 on BET (DStv Ch.129) from 11: 30 – 13:00 pm. You can also catch new episodes from Monday to Thursday and Saturday at the same time.

THE PENGUIN S1 | Mondays Until November 11

Set in the aftermath of The Batman, Oz Cobb, also known as the Penguin, aims to take control of Gotham’s criminal underworld.

Directed by Emmy nominee Craig Zobel (Mare of Easttown), The Penguin features a transformed Colin Farrell in the titular role, alongside Critics’ Choice Super Award winner Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs, Made for Love, Fargo) as Sofia Falcone.

With executive production from The Batman director Matt Reeves, The Penguin currently ranks #2 on IMDb’s most popular TV chart, boasting an impressive 8.8/10 rating—the highest among the top eight shows. The HBO series has received a 94% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with The Guardian awarding it five stars and stating, “Colin Farrell deserves all the awards… The Irish actor is a revelation in a series that’s so twisty it leaves you breathless.”

Top Gun

Exploring the concept and importance of teamwork Top Gun centres around a Naval Fighter Weapons School where the best train to refine their flying skills. When fighter pilot Maverick (Tom Cruise) is sent to the school, his reckless and cocky demeanour puts him in a tough spot. Can Maverick retain his space at the top while juggling his romantic relationship with civilian instructor, Charlie?

Find out as Top Gun will be airing on Sunday, November 3 at 6pm on TNT (DStv Ch. 137).

Journey To Bloom

Journey To Bloom takes a peek into the life of young adults through the eyes of several characters with the aim to address common issues faced by teen girls, such as peer pressure, financial struggles, and the journey to self-discovery.

The new series is also a talent discovering platform as it showcases new and young movie talents such as; Ayomide Boluwatife (Tife), Judith Ushi (Naima), Isoken Aruede (Jibs), Wonuola Lanre Akinremi (Yomi), Nadia Dutch (Bibi), and Samson Imanah (Kunle).

Binge watch all episodes of Journey To Bloom on SKY Girlsng’s YouTube.

Wura

On the outside, Wura-Amoo Adeleke is a perfect wife, a loving mother of two, but to her employee’s she’s the ruthless CEO of Frontline Gold Mine. While running her business empire, she bulldozes her way through the system.

Follow the thrilling story of Wura on Showmax season 1, 2 and the ongoing three on Showmax.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Set in a futuristic, theocratic and dystopian United States, Offred (Natasha Richardson) is forced to become a handmaid, a sexual slave that serves as a surrogate for couples who desire children but are unable to have them. She, like other women, is assigned to commanders across the dystopian society. Can Offred survive the harsh living conditions she’s now exposed to?

Binge watch The Handmaid’s Tale on Showmax.

Omera

Set in the rich cultural backdrop of an Igala community, Omera tells the story of a young man who in search of greener pastures makes the life-altering decision to “japa.” His dreams are soon shattered when he’s forced to return home and take over his uncle’s NGO in his village, Akogu.

Omera airs from Mondays to Fridays at 8 pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Ch.151). To catch up on previously aired episodes binge watch the tv series on Showmax.

My Fairytale Wedding

My Fairytale Wedding tells a tale of the average African woman as it revolves around a 29-year-old woman who, in a bid to find love, employs the power of a local charm ‘kayanmata’ to find the love of her life. The show enlists Nollywood’s biggest acts like Kanayo O. Kanayo, Shaffy Bello, Ayo Mogaji, Tina Mba, Lilian Esoro, and many more.

Watch episode three of My Fairytale Wedding on Africa Magic Showcase on (DStv Ch. 151, GOtv. Ch. 8.) on October 20, 2024, by 8 pm.

Average Joe

A plumber finds out that his deceased father lived a secret life where he stole millions of dollars from dangerous people. Unfortunately for Joe, these people think he has the money. Joe must uncover his father’s secret life and get the money to pay back.

Season 1, episode 3 and 9 for Average Joe is showing on BET (DStv Ch. 129) at 21:34 pm and 22:10 pm respectively.

Italo

Italo tells a story that spotlights love, politics, and a central theme of human trafficking with the tale of three different women at three distinct stages of their lives – who have made very different decisions with what life has brought to them.

Does Esosa finally marry the love of her life? Follow her story on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Ch. 151) with new episodes from Mondays to Wednesdays at 8:30 PM. Catch up on previous episodes currently available on Showmax.

Bel-Air

Following a squabble during a street basketball game, Jabari Smith (Will Smith) is sent packing from Philadelphia to live with his uncle and aunt in the affluent Bel Air, Los Angeles. Faced with a new set of challenges and looking for ways to fit in after being king in Philadelphia, Bel-Air follows the story of Will.

