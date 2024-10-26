6 movies adapted from video games

The transition from video games to movies has produced a mixed bag of results over the years. While some adaptations have struggled to capture the essence of their source material, others have successfully brought beloved characters and stories to the big screen.

Here are six movies based on video games that have made a significant impact in the film industry.

Super Mario Bros. (1993)

Super Mario Bros. was one of the first movies based on a video game. While it has a huge following, the film faced criticism for its confusing story and lack of the game’s fun spirit. Still, it opened the door for more video game adaptations in the future.

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Based on the hugely popular fighting game series, Mortal Kombat became a cultural phenomenon upon its release. With its memorable theme song and iconic characters like Liu Kang and Scorpion, the film successfully captured the martial arts and fantasy elements of the game. It has since garnered a loyal fanbase and was followed by several sequels and a reboot in 2021.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Starring Angelina Jolie, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider brought the iconic video game character to life. The film follows Lara as she embarks on an adventure to find an ancient artifact before it falls into the wrong hands. With its thrilling action sequences and exotic locations, the movie was a commercial success and contributed to Jolie’s status as a Hollywood action star.

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil is a film franchise inspired by the survival horror video game series of the same name. The first installment introduced audiences to a world overrun by zombies and bioweapons. The franchise has expanded to include multiple sequels, each exploring different aspects of the Resident Evil universe while maintaining a focus on action and horror.

Assassin’s Creed (2016)

Starring Michael Fassbender, Assassin’s Creed attempts to blend the franchise’s intricate storyline with a high-concept cinematic experience. The film follows a man who is transported back in time to relive the memories of his ancestor, an Assassin during the Spanish Inquisition.

Rampage (2018)

Inspired by the classic arcade game, Rampage stars Dwayne Johnson as a primatologist who teams up with a giant gorilla to stop mutated creatures from wreaking havoc on Chicago. The film is packed with action, humor, and destruction, providing a fun ride for viewers. While it deviates significantly from the game’s plot, its entertaining spectacle made it a box office success.

