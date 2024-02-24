In the midst of challenging times and the prevailing inflationary pressures in Nigeria, finding joy and happiness may seem like an elusive pursuit. However, finding joy and happiness amidst challenges is not only possible, but essential for your well-being, and there are simple yet powerful ways to boost your mood and reclaim a sense of happiness.

Here are 10 simple ways to boost your mood and find happiness

Start your day with gratitude

Take a moment each morning to reflect on three things you’re grateful for. It could be as simple as a sunny day, a warm cup of coffee, or the love of family and friends. Cultivating an attitude of gratitude can set a positive tone for the rest of your day.

Get moving

Exercise is not only good for your physical health but also your mental well-being. Whether it’s a brisk walk, a yoga session, or a dance party in your living room, getting your body moving releases endorphins and boosts your mood.

Connect with loved ones

Reach out to a friend or family member and schedule a catch-up call or video chat. Connecting with loved ones can provide a sense of belonging and support, lifting your spirits and reminding you that you’re not alone.

Savour the moment

Slow down and savour the simple pleasures of life. Whether it’s enjoying a delicious meal, or cuddling up with a good book, taking the time to fully experience the present moment can bring a sense of peace and contentment.

Practice mindfulness

Take a few minutes to engage in meditation or deep breathing exercises. Focusing on your breath and being present in the moment can help reduce stress and anxiety, bringing a sense of calm and clarity to your day.

Do something kind

Perform a random act of kindness for someone else. It could be as simple as complimenting a stranger, holding the door open for someone, or sending a thoughtful message to a friend. Acts of kindness not only brighten someone else’s day but also boost your own mood and sense of well-being.

Engage in a hobby

Dedicate some time to an activity you enjoy, whether it’s painting, gardening, playing music, or baking. Engaging in hobbies and creative pursuits can provide a sense of accomplishment and fulfilment, helping you find joy in the process of creation.

Get outside

Spend some time outdoors and soak up the beauty of nature. Whether it’s going for a walk, having a picnic in the park, or simply sitting in your backyard, being in nature can rejuvenate your spirit and lift your mood.

Limit screen time

Take a break from screens and digital devices for a few hours. Instead, engage in activities that nourish your soul, such as reading a book, journaling, or practising a hobby. Disconnecting from technology can help reduce stress, allowing you to focus on what truly matters.

End your day with reflection

Before you go to bed, take a few moments to reflect on the positive moments of your day. Write down three things that went well or brought you joy. Ending your day on a positive note can help you cultivate a sense of gratitude and optimism, setting the stage for a restful night’s sleep and a brighter tomorrow.