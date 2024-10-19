10 international scholarships for Nigerians looking to study abroad

For Nigerian students aspiring to study abroad, international scholarships can be a gateway to achieving academic and career goals. These opportunities offer access to world-class education, the chance to gain new perspectives, and the ability to build valuable networks. Many of these scholarships cover a range of expenses, from tuition fees to living costs, making the dream of studying abroad a reality.

It is important to note that scholarship requirements can change annually, so applicants should consult the official websites for the most current information

Chevening Scholarships (UK)

Chevening Scholarships cover full tuition fees, a monthly stipend for living expenses, round-trip airfare to the UK, and additional grants for essential expenditures like thesis binding and visa fees. It is designed for students applying for a one-year master’s degree in any subject at a UK university. Applicants must demonstrate leadership potential and have at least two years of work experience. The application process involves submitting an online form, academic transcripts, two reference letters, and an unconditional offer from a UK university when selected.

Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degrees (Europe)

Erasmus Mundus scholarships cover full tuition, travel expenses, insurance coverage, and a monthly living allowance. This scholarship is aimed at students looking to pursue a master’s degree in Europe, with a requirement of holding a first degree and having a strong academic background. Application requirements include academic transcripts, letters of recommendation, and a personal statement.

Fulbright Foreign Student Program (USA)

The Fulbright program covers tuition, a living stipend, health insurance,books-and-supplies allowance, computer allowance and round-trip transportation to the U.S. It is open to students seeking to pursue a master’s or Ph.D. in any field, excluding medical studies. Candidates must have an undergraduate degree and demonstrate academic excellence. The application process includes submitting academic and professional references, Curriculum Vitae, academic transcripts,TOEFL score report and a strong proposal.

DAAD Scholarships (Germany)

DAAD Scholarships provide full or partial tuition, a monthly stipend, travel allowances, health insurance, and study and research support. It is open to graduates with a minimum of a second-class upper degree who are interested in pursuing a master’s or Ph.D. in Germany. Applicants can choose from a variety of fields, including engineering, social sciences, and humanities. Interested candidates need to submit an online application through the DAAD portal, including a research proposal (for Ph.D. candidates), academic transcripts, and letters of recommendation.

Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program (Africa)

This program covers full tuition fees, accommodation, books, other academic materials, travel expenses, and a monthly stipend. It targets financially disadvantaged students with strong academic records and leadership potential. Scholarships are available for undergraduate and master’s degrees at partner universities across Africa, Canada, and the United States. Applicants must apply directly to partner institutions such as the University of Toronto, the University of British Columbia, or the American University of Beirut, providing academic transcripts, personal essays, and proof of financial need.

Commonwealth Shared Scholarships (UK)

Commonwealth Shared Scholarships cover full tuition fees, a monthly living allowance, airfare to and from the UK, and additional allowances for thesis costs, study travel, and excess baggage. These scholarships are available to students applying for a master’s degree. Applicants should hold a first degree of at least second-class upper level, or a lower second-class degree and a relevant postgraduate qualification, usually a Master’s degree. The application process involves submitting forms through both the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission website and the chosen UK university, along with academic records, personal statements, and reference letters.

Australia Awards Scholarships

Australia Awards Scholarships cover return air travel, an establishment allowance, full tuition fees, living expenses, health coverage, and academic support. The scholarship is open to people applying for full-time undergraduate or postgraduate degrees at participating Australian universities.Priority study areas for Africans are climate change, agriculture, mining, energy, foreign policy, and social inclusion. Applicants must be at least 25 years old, have five years of relevant work experience, and hold an undergraduate degree. Applicants should not already have a masters degree or prior long-term Australia Award. Proficiency in English is required, with minimum IELTS, TOEFL, or PTE scores. Required documents include proof of citizenship, degree certificates, transcripts, CV, referee reports, and proof of English proficiency. Applications are submitted through the Australia Awards website.

Rotary Foundation Global Grant Scholarships

The Rotary Foundation Global Grant provides up to $30,000 for graduate-level study or research in any country where there is a host Rotary club or district, outside of the applicant’s home country, covering tuition, travel, room and board, and supplies. Students with plans to pursue graduate-level coursework or research in in one of Rotary’s six areas of focus, peace and conflict prevention/resolution, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy, and economic and community development are welcome. Applicants must first be sponsored by a Rotary club in their home country and submit their applications through the Rotary International website.

Global Korea Scholarship

The Global Korea Scholarship (GKS), also known as the Korean Government Scholarship Program (KGSP), is open to students aiming to pursue undergraduate, master’s, or doctoral degrees in South Korea. The scholarship covers tuition, round-trip airfare, a monthly living allowance, health insurance, Korean language training fee, and a settlement allowance. Applicants need to provide several documents, including a completed application form, a personal statement and study plan, two recommendation letters, official transcripts and certificates (bachelor’s or master’s), proof of citizenship like a passport and birth certificate, a medical assessment form, and, if available, certificates of proficiency in English or Korean (such as TOEFL, IELTS, or TOPIK). Additionally, awards or publications can be included if applicable. Applications are submitted through the Korean embassy in Nigeria or directly to a participating Korean university.

Joint Japan/World Bank Graduate Scholarship Program

The Joint Japan/World Bank Graduate Scholarship Program (JJ/WBGSP) is a prestigious initiative that provides scholarships to students from developing countries, including Nigeria, to pursue a master’s degree in development-related fields at selected universities worldwide. The scholarship covers various expenses, including full tuition, a monthly living stipend, round-trip airfare, health insurance, and travel allowance. Eligible applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree, have at least three years of recent work experience in a development-related field, and be committed to returning to their home country after graduation to contribute to its development. Required documents for application include proof of employment, recommendation letters, academic transcripts, and a statement of purpose. This program focuses on building capacity in fields like economic policy management, public administration, infrastructure management, and tax policy.

Tips for a successful scholarship application

Start early: Research the deadlines for each scholarship and start gathering the necessary documents, like academic transcripts and letters of recommendation, well in advance.

Tailor your personal statement: Make sure your statement aligns with the scholarship’s goals. Highlight your academic achievements, leadership qualities, and how you plan to use the education to contribute to Nigeria.

Prepare for interviews: Many scholarships, such as the Chevening and Fulbright, require interviews. Practise common interview questions and be ready to discuss your academic goals and leadership experiences.

