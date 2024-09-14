10 houseplants that help keep mosquitoes away

Mosquitoes are more than just a nuisance, they can pose serious health risks by transmitting diseases such as malaria, West Nile, dengue, and Zika. According to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) 2023 World Malaria Report, there were an estimated 249 million malaria cases globally in 2022, marking an increase of 5 million compared to 2021. The rise in malaria cases has been particularly significant in countries such as Pakistan, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea. As malaria cases continue to climb, especially in regions like Africa, finding effective ways to repel mosquitoes is increasingly important. While chemical repellents are effective, many people seek natural alternatives to keep these insects at bay. Fortunately, certain house plants not only beautify your home but also help to deter mosquitoes.

Here are some of the best mosquito-repelling house plants you can easily incorporate into your living space.

Citronella (Cymbopogon nardus)

Citronella is perhaps the most well-known plant for repelling mosquitoes, thanks to its strong lemony scent, which these pests find unpleasant. However, it is important to distinguish between citronella and lemongrass, as they are often confused due to their similar appearance. While both belong to the same plant family, citronella has wider, deep green, blade-like leaves and features a strong fragrance and taste, but it is not edible. In contrast, lemongrass has narrower, light green leaves with a mild lemony scent and taste and is commonly used in cooking.

Citronella is often used in candles and sprays, but having the plant itself can provide continuous mosquito deterrence. This grass-like plant thrives in bright, filtered sunlight, frequent watering and can be grown in pots or garden beds.

Lemon Balm (Melissa officinalis)

Lemon balm, an aromatic herb of the mint family,Lamiaceae, is usually grown for its lemon-scented fragrant leaves. This plant is not only easy to grow but also benefits from regular trimming, which encourages new growth. These fresh leaves are particularly fragrant and can enhance the plant’s ability to deter mosquitoes and other insects. Lemon balm thrives in partial shade and requires regular watering, making it an excellent choice for indoor pots or garden beds. Additionally, its leaves can be used in teas and as a garnish in various dishes, offering both practical and culinary benefits.

Lavender (Lavandula spp.)

Lavender is a beautiful plant with a calming fragrance that many people love, but mosquitoes find it unpleasant.This plant thrives in bright, direct sunlight, so placing it near a window will help it thrive. Lavender needs well-drained soil and should be watered about twice a week, depending on how dry the soil gets.Besides its mosquito-repelling benefits, lavender adds a pleasant fragrance to your home and can be used in cooking, teas, or as a component in beauty products. Its beautiful purple blooms and soothing scent make it a beautiful addition to any indoor space.

Catnip (Nepeta cataria)

Catnip is famous for driving cats wild, but it also has a lesser-known benefit, repelling mosquitoes. Research shows that catnip can be up to 10 times more effective than DEET, a common chemical used in insect repellents. Catnip is incredibly versatile, thriving in both sunny and shaded areas and adapting to nearly any type of well-draining soil.

Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis)

Rosemary is a fragrant herb that is commonly used in cooking, but it also doubles as a mosquito repellent. This plant does best in full sunlight, warm and well-drained environment. It can be grown in pots on your windowsill or directly in your garden. In addition to its mosquito-repelling properties, rosemary is commonly used as a spice in various dishes, and it adds fragrance to soaps and cosmetics. Traditionally, rosemary has also been used for its medicinal properties to improve memory.

Marigolds (Tagetes spp.)

Marigolds are vibrant flowers that contain a compound called pyrethrum, which is commonly found in insect repellents. The scent of marigolds is unpleasant to mosquitoes, making them a great addition to your home or garden. Marigolds prefer full sun and well-drained soil, and they can be grown in pots indoors or outdoors.

Peppermint (Mentha piperita)

Peppermint is another herb with a strong scent that mosquitoes dislike. The menthol in peppermint leaves not only repels mosquitoes but also provides relief if you happen to get bitten. Peppermint is easy to grow indoors, just ensure it gets plenty of sunlight. It is a versatile plant that can be used in teas, desserts, and even as a refreshing addition to your water. To prevent it from spreading uncontrollably in your garden, it’s best to grow peppermint in its own pot.

Sage (Salvia officinalis)

Sage is another herb that is useful for repelling mosquitoes. When burned, sage releases a fragrant smoke that mosquitoes find repulsive. It is an excellent plant to keep indoors and can be used fresh or dried in your cooking. Sage grows best in bright light and well-drained soil, making it low-maintenance.

Basil (Ocimum basilicum)

Basil is a common culinary herb that also has mosquito-repelling properties. Basil needs full sunlight and moist well-drained soil. Besides keeping mosquitoes at bay, having basil on hand is convenient for adding fresh flavour to your cooking. Basil with its anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, and antioxidant has been used in traditional medicine for the treatment of respiratory disorders.

Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus spp.)

Eucalyptus is known for its distinctive menthol-like fragrance, which is a powerful mosquito deterrent. While it is often used in essential oils and candles, having the plant itself can provide continuous protection against mosquitoes. Eucalyptus plants prefer bright, indirect sunlight and can be grown indoors in large pots.