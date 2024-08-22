Swiss Pharma secures WHO approval for malaria drug in pregnancy

Swiss Pharma Nigeria Limited (Swipha) has secured the World Health Organization (WHO) approval to develop an anti-malarial drug for pregnant women.

The pharmaceutical company announced that its Sulfadoxine Plus Pyrimethamine (SP) 500/25mg formulation received WHO’s prequalification for the prevention of malaria in pregnancy, in a statement provided to BusinessDay.

Frederic Lieutaud, managing director of Swiss Pharma Nigeria Limited said the achievement underpins the company’s commitment to providing life-saving medicines that meet international standards of safety, efficacy, and quality assurance.

He noted that the prequalification also represents a significant step forward in the fight against malaria, a disease that kills about 200,000 people in Nigeria yearly.

“We are immensely proud to have received WHO prequalification for our sulfadoxine plus pyrimethamine tablet for preventing malaria in pregnancy. This achievement demonstrates our unwavering commitment to improving maternal health and combating malaria, two critical public health challenges in Nigeria and beyond,” Lieutaud said.

“We believe every woman deserves access to safe and effective preventive measures during pregnancy, and we are dedicated to making this a reality.”

Also lauding the milestone, Abbas Sambo, Swipha’s Business Development and Licensing director explained that prequalification will enable the company to expand the option of SP tablet to organisations and governments worldwide, contributing to improved maternal and child health outcomes.

“We are actively seeking partnerships with global entities such as the Global Fund and USAID to tackle critical health challenges like Malaria,” Sambo added.

Sambo further stressed the importance of collaboration in addressing these health issues, reiterating Swipha’s commitment to working with global organizations, governments, and other stakeholders to ensure essential medicines are accessible to all.

“This achievement emphasizes the incredible teamwork and support from its valued partners and supporters. Servier Generic Group, NAFDAC, Unitaid, Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV), the World Health Organization (WHO), USAID, United States Pharmacopoeia (USP), and the USP-PQM+ program all played a crucial role in making this milestone possible. Their expertise and dedication were instrumental in this success, reflecting a shared commitment to improving health outcomes and increasing access to essential medicines. We appreciate all these partners for their vital contributions to this achievement and remain committed to innovation and excellence in pharmaceutical manufacturing, and will continue to pursue initiatives to improve public health in Nigeria and beyond”, he said.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has also commended Swipha for its efforts and commitment to the highest standards in pharmaceutical manufacturing, according to the statement.

The WHO prequalification shows the company’s adherence to stringent quality control measures and compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.

This accomplishment serves as a beacon of excellence for other local drug manufacturers, encouraging them to pursue similar certifications and enhance the overall quality of pharmaceuticals available in Nigeria and the region.