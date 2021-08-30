Fidelity Bank says audited H1 financial statement undergoing review by CBN

Fidelity Bank Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of delay in publishing its 2021 half-year (H1) audited financial statements (AFS), noting that the AFS is still undergoing review by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) “and will be published upon receipt of the CBN’s approval.”

Fidelity Bank Plc also reminded its insiders that the trading window for dealing in the bank’s shares remains closed to all Insiders and their Connected Persons until 24 hours after the release of the audited financial statements for the half-year ended June 30, 2021.

“This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), our esteemed shareholders and the general public that following the approval of Fidelity Bank Plc’s Audited Financial Statements (AFS) by its Board of Directors on August 5, 2021, the AFS was submitted to our primary regulator (the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for its approval, before release of same to the market”, the bank noted in a notice at the NGX.