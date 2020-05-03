Doing more beyond lockdown with First Bank’s magic service code  

More importantly, the *894# is part of the Bank’s financial inclusion drive, in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) target of 80 percent financial inclusion by 2020. The target was expected to get Nigerians who do not bank or do online transactions to get onboard.
The intrigue of the quick banking service is that it makes banking services available across all GSM networks, on any type of handset or device; iphone, android, blackberry and even simple feature phone famously referred to in Nigerian lingo as ‘kpalasa’.
Moreover, with the service, the bank’s customers can transfer up to N100,000.00 per day and recharge airtime up to N10,000.00 per day.
Truly the *894*00# is the magic code for convenient, yet secured banking anytime and anywhere in Nigeria.
