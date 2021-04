Four Nigerian companies raised N27.41 billion through Commercial Papers (CP) in the first three months of 2021, thanks to the low-interest rate environment that paved the way for corporates to access cheap capital from the debt market. Agusto & Co., a local rating agency projects that more than N1 trillion would be raised in corporate…

