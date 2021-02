The spread of COVID-19 in many African countries has been more contained and the death toll slightly reduced than some had expected in 2020. However, economists have predicted that the economic fallout of the pandemic for Africans will be different and could be direr than for the rest of the world. The reason is that…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login