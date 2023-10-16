ValueJet supports education as airline marks first anniversary

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and contribution towards Education and support for the needy, ValueJet in commemoration of their 365 days of scheduled flight services donated some school supplies to the Nigerian Air Force Nursery and Primary Schools and the Murtala Muhammed Nursery School.

While presenting the items to the schools, Olubunmi Sofola, the Head of Customer Experience, explained that the gesture was to extend the carrier’s support to the students to support their learning process.

Items donated were school supplies such as water bottles, plates, mathematical sets, crayons, drawing books, exercise books, among others.

Receiving the supplies on behalf of the Nigerian Air Force Schools, the Head Teachers, Anifat Olutunji, Mutiat Aroyeun, Olayemi Ogunseyitan and Rita Enyia applauded ValueJet for the donation and assured them that the school would put the supplies to adequate use to serve the purpose.

Aside from that, ValueJet also donated the sum of N500, 000.00 to the Ikeja LASUTH Lions Club for those in dire need of support.

This donation was designed to cushion the effect of the high cost of living on the less privileged.

The donation was received by the President of the club, Afolabi Folasade Mutiat and Ebunoluwa Akintokunbo, Balogun Biodun, AbdulSalam Moruf (Vice President), Pedro Modupe, Makinde Iyabo (Treasurer), Ojuoko Mojisola at the ValueJet head office in Lagos.

Omololu Majekodunmi, the managing director of ValueJet, speaking on the one year anniversary of the carrier said the airline was expected to do well based on its staff formation and commitment to excellent service.

His words, “We are happy to have this many passengers to have experienced us in the 365 days of celebration, as of the past year, we had projected what the industry should be expecting from a startup airline like ValueJet.