French passenger causes chaos, sparks security concerns at Abuja Airport

The Abuja International Airport was thrown into chaos on Tuesday when an unruly passenger of French origin disrupted multiple flights, sparking security and diplomatic concerns.

According to Michael Achimugu, director of consumer protection and public affairs at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), The passenger, whose identity remains undisclosed, was initially deboarded from an Air France flight due to disruptive behavior that posed a safety risk to other passengers.

Upon landing in Abuja without a valid Nigerian visa, the passenger was denied entry into the country. Air France accommodated him in a hotel within the airport terminal after a visit from staff of the French Embassy and a medical doctor. However, his erratic behaviour continued.

The situation escalated when British Airways also refused to airlift the individual due to similar disturbances. On his scheduled departure via Asky Airlines, the passenger failed to provide evidence of payment for his ticket, leading the airline to decline his boarding.

Achimugu, in a post on X on Wednesday also reported that immigration officials faced significant challenges managing the passenger, who was seen littering the terminal with tissue paper and loudly demanding his passport.

According to reports, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) held his passport to ensure he did not leave the airport premises illegally.

“Since he did not possess a Nigerian visa, he was not allowed into Abuja. Being a French national, he was visited by staff of the French Embassy and a doctor and then granted accommodation in the hotel within the airport terminal.

“Later, British Airways deboarded him due to the same unruly behaviour he had put up aboard Air France.

“Today, he was supposed to depart via Asky but could not present evidence of payment for the e-‘ticket’ he presented. The airline declined to airlift him.

“Immigration officials had quite a hectic time handling the erratic passenger who can be seen littering our clean terminal with what seems to be tissue paper and screaming, “My passport, my passport.”

“Apparently, the Immigration officers wanted to ensure that he boarded his flight before handing the passenger his international passport to prevent him from escaping through the exit gate and into the city.”

He added that Miriam Anosike, NCAA Consumer Protection regional head, understanding the security, safety, and diplomatic ramifications of the case, addressed Air France personnel sternly, reminding them that they brought the passenger to Nigeria and must be responsible for airlifting him out of Nigeria as he is becoming a liability to the country.

“If you are afraid to airlift him, why do you expect other airlines to be responsible for him? Get him a ticket and move him tomorrow!,”

Meanwhile, the incident has raised concerns about security lapses at the airport. Some questioned why the passenger was allowed to deplane and suggested that aviation security should have detained him earlier.

Dípò Awójídé replying to @mikeachimugu01, said “Aviation Security should always be on alert and should have detained him earlier than the time it took to record this video. Once you start acting strange and out of control within the Airport the person should be detained. Anything could happen within 10-30 seconds. I commend the restraint of these officers but we need to act faster next time.”

Also @eyin_mbakara replying to @mikeachimugu01 said

“With what I can take from your explanation I think there are some security lapses both from the airline, FAAN and NIS. He was not supposed to deplane in the first place then what happened, why allowed him to even pass the boarding gate,”

The NCAA has confirmed it will monitor Air France operations to ensure the passenger is safely airlifted out of Nigeria.

