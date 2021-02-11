United Nigeria Airlines gets AOC, to commence flight operations Feb 12

United Nigeria Airlines has received it’s Air Operating Certificate (AOC) and will conduct its inaugural flight on Friday, February 12, 2021.

The inaugural flight will take off from the domestic wing of Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MM2) in Ikeja, Lagos State and terminate at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, the operational base of United Nigeria.

In a statement issued by the new airline, it disclosed that the flight will also visit Abuja from Enugu and finally return to Lagos. The United Nigeria inaugural flight will be conducted with an EMB145 aircraft type.

“This is a sequel to the issuance of an Air Operators Certificate to United Nigeria by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), having fulfilled all mandatory regulatory requirements.

“Regular daily flight operations by United Nigeria to Lagos, Abuja, Asaba, Enugu airports also commences immediately.

Owerri and Port Harcourt will follow shortly.

“United Nigeria will fly Lagos-Abuja at 6:45 am daily; Abuja-Lagos at 8:15 am daily; Lagos-Asaba at 9:45 am daily; Asaba-Abuja at 11:15 am daily; Abuja- Asaba a4 12:45 pm daily and Asaba-Lagos at 2:15 pm daily.

“It will also operate Lagos-Enugu at 7:00 am daily; Enugu-Abuja at 8:30 am daily; Abuja-Enugu at 10:00 am daily and Enugu-Lagos at 11:30 am daily,” the airline stated.