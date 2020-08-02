Unions to shut down Bristow over discriminatory policies, victimisation of Nigerians 

The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has concluded arrangements to shut down all operations of Bristow helicopters from midnight of Monday, August 3, 2020.

To this end, the union has directed all pilots and engineers in the employ of the helicopter company to embark on an indefinite strike over what it calls blatant discriminatory policies and consistent victimisation of Nigerian nationals.

“NAAPE has been actively engaged with the management of Bristow for some time now in a bid to carry out the renewal exercise of the conditions of service for national pilots and engineers,” Umoh Ofonime, its d eputy general secretary, said.