Turkish Airline passengers refused entry into MMIA terminal

Turkish airlines passengers have been refused entry into Murtala Mohammed International Airport terminal in Lagos as aviation workers withdraw services to the airline.

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) had directed aviation workers to withdraw services to the airline.

Aba Ocheme, the NUATE Secretary General, NUATE, in a letter dated October 27 said the withdrawal follows the refusal of the management of Turkish airlines to reverse the alleged victimization of the sacked executive members of the airline despite clear injunction by the ministry of labour and the ministry of aviation.

He stated that the union commenced the industrial action on Thursday October 29, and the action will last indefinitely and throughout the country.

According to the letter, the union directed all aviation workers, aviation security, AVSEC, ground handling company and logistics personnel to withdraw their services to the airlines until all the sacked executive members are reinstated unconditionally and without loss of pay or service.