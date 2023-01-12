SAHCO deepens competition in ground handling with ISO certification

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) PLC has again deepened competition in ground handling businesses with its International Organization for Standardization (ISO 9001:2015) certification for Quality Management system.

ISO 9001:2015 is the international standard that identifies requirements for quality management system (QMS) which organisations use to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customers’ and regulatory requirements.

SAHCO was awarded the certificate of registration because it has been assessed and found to conform to the requirement of ISO 9001:2015 for the scope in passenger handling, ramp handling, cargo handling and warehousing, aviation security, VIP lounge services, crew administration, and other aviation related services.

The certificate which will expire in 2025 is also endorsed by the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) which is a worldwide association that is interested in conformity assessment in the fields of management systems, products, processes, services, personnel, validation and verification and other similar programmes of conformity assessment.

During the presentation of the ISO certificate by West Sealand International Nigeria Limited (WSI), Basil Agboarumi, the Managing Director/CEO of SAHCO, said SAHCO is used to undergoing audits for international certifications and that he is happy that the ISO 9001:2015 certification has become a reality.

He went on to say that as an aviation ground handling company of repute, SAHCO has ensured that its IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) certification is always up-to-date and that SAHCO is RA 3 certified which is a requirement for all European bound freight handlers.

Basil also went on to say that as a tree does not make a forest, he is happy and proud of the SAHCO team that cooperated to ensure that the dream became a reality within the shortest time possible. He said that being ISO certified shows that SAHCO is indeed committed to providing safe, speedy, and efficient services to the satisfaction of all clients and would-be clients.

At the event, Ope Balogun, the chief executive officer of WSI, said he is proud to be associated with SAHCO, that not all organisations that start the ISO 9001:2015 complete the process. He went on to say that the level of commitment and dedication of all the staff to ensure the process sailed through was commendable.

He emphasized that once the vision is from the head, it becomes very easy to accomplish and that was the case in SAHCO.

Consequently, according to the Nigeria Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion report for Nigeria in 2022, SAHCO was mentioned as one of the 31 per cent of companies that passed the diversity, inclusion assessment test.