Seplat gets ISO assets management certification

Seplat Energy Plc has announced that the firm has successfully obtained the ISO 55001:2014 Standard Asset Management System certification, becoming the first energy company in Africa to achieve this remarkable feat.

ISO 55001 is the international standard that helps organisations to manage their assets and optimise asset lifetime value effectively.

According to a statement from the company, it will deliver benefits both now and in the future by helping to improve its bottom line, reduce risk, improve asset performance, and ultimately improve investors’ confidence in how Seplat energy manages its assets.

The audit, it added, was based on sampling within the Western Asset operations of Seplat Energy, where the team demonstrated commitment and provided evidence of conformity with developed and implemented procedures and controls.

“This is another exciting moment for Seplat Energy especially being the first energy company to achieve this certification in Africa. We have built a leading energy company with what it takes to comply with world-class standards.

“With ISO 55001:2014 Standard certifications, we have proven that our strong performance over the years is not by chance but based on sustainable world-class processes established as part of our business to deliver sustainable energy solutions to society. We will continue to set the pace for others to follow,” the statement quoted Seplat Chief Executive, Roger Brown, as saying.

Seplat Chief Operating Officer, Samson Ezugworie, affirmed that the company will continue to strive towards sustaining and continually improving the company’s asset management performance as required by the ISO 55001:2014 standard.