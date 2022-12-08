Piql West Africa appoints Nze Edward Keazor as new chairman

Piql Africa Ltd, one of the leaders in data preservation and access solutions in West Africa has announced the appointment of Nze Edward Keazor as the new chairman.

The firm said in a statement that its board of directors has been strengthened by the agreement of Keazor, a renowned historian, lawyer and archiving expert to join Piql West Africa board as chairman.

“It is with great pride, excitement and satisfaction that we welcome Nze Ed Keazor to the Piql business. He is well-known and successful in the legal and history disciplines not only with established credentials but also with an eminent business career. His addition to Piql West Africa can only mean that we can face the historical archiving and preservation challenges in the region with a renowned and brilliant mind.

“Piql West Africa faces a historic opportunity offering its data preservation technology in the coming years within the region, and I believe that it now has both the leadership and management to prosper,” Esona Onuoha, executive director, Piql Africa Ltd said.

Onuoha said he looks forward to working with the board to reach the company’s goals of providing data protection and preservation solutions to government, development agencies, and multinationals as the gold standard option for record preservation.

“We in Piql are extremely happy for this addition to the Piql West Africa Team. Having had the pleasure of having Keazor with us in our headquarter in Norway and learnt about his extensive experience and insights in the domain of archival and preservation, Keazor will not only add value for Piql in Nigeria and West Africa, but also globally across the network of Piql Partners,” Rune Bjerkestrand, founder and managing director of Piql said.

Nze Ed Keazor has had a long, illustrious international career as distinguished historian, lawyer, museum curator, filmmaker and archivist. He joins the Piql family bringing many years of experience, innovation and ideas for the planning and structuring of archives, digitization of analogue content and offline plus online storage to our operations.

He is the founder of Eagle History Media, member of the Board of Trustees of the Legal History Society of Nigeria, as well as Iba Ajie The Ukpabi Asika Knowledge Resource Centre; fellow of the Royal Society for Arts and Associate Fellow of the Royal Historical Society and a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Canada.

His museum projects include the curation of the Total Energies, FirstBank mobile museums and the Iba Ajie Museum, amongst others. He was also a consultant to the Horniman Museum, London and provided pro-bono advice on the recent Benin bronzes restitution.