Safety issues raised by Gatwick against Air Peace resolved – Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development says Air Peace Airlines has closed safety issues raised by safety inspectors of the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority, stressing that the Nigerian flag carrier enjoys the full backing and support of the Nigerian Government in its operation.

The Minister in a statement said, “I have been adequately and reliably briefed on the progress made thus far on this issue by the Acting Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

” I am informed that the safety issues raised have since been adequately addressed by the Management of Air Peace and promptly closed to the satisfaction of the UK authorities.”

“I wish to state categorically that the Federal Government has full confidence in the continued safety of the operations of all Nigerian flag carriers designated on different international routes, including Air Peace and will continue to support and nudge them forward in pursuit of world-class operational excellence.”

Read also: Air Peace clarifies alleged safety violations at Gatwick airport

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Federal Government of Nigeria has put its full weight and might behind all the local airlines designated on international routes in their endeavours in prosecuting these operations and shall provide all the necessary assistance and cooperation to ensure their success. Air Peace is no exception in this regard.”

Recall that the London Gatwick Airport had filed two mandatory occurrence reports to the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) against Nigeria’s flag carrier airline, Air Peace’s operations at the airport.

In a documents entitled, “United Kingdom SAFA Ramp Inspection Report with reference number: CAA-UK, -2024-0217’ and ‘NATS Management System Safety Report’ itemised the carrier’s safety violations at the Gatwick Aerodrome, prompting the aviation regulatory body to equally report the airline to UK’s Department of Transport (DOT).