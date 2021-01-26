Respite for travellers as AirPeace commences multiple domestic routes

Travellers who wish to travel to and from various States across Nigeria have a sigh of relief as Air Peace launches new domestic routes and resumes suspended ones.

This is in furtherance of its route expansion drive and vision to interconnect various cities.

The new routes to be launched in February 2021 are Enugu-Kano-Enugu, Enugu-Asaba-Enugu, PHC-Kano-PHC, PHC-Kaduna-PHC, Ilorin-Lagos-Ilorin, Ilorin-Abuja-Ilorin and Ibadan-Abuja-Ibadan.

The suspended routes to be resumed are Kano-Owerri-Kano, Kano-Asaba-Kano, Lagos-Yola-Lagos and Abuja-Yola-Abuja.

Oluwatoyin Olajide, the airline’s chief operating officer, who revealed this in a news release, stated that the airline will be receiving all its aircraft on overseas Maintenance in February, hence the decision to launch the new routes as well as reactivate suspended ones.

She added that the planned launch of the new routes is an exemplification of the airline’s strong commitment to meeting the air transportation needs of Nigerians, driving economic development and fostering unity among various parts of the country.

“As you know, most of our aircraft are on Maintenance in different parts of the world but they are all returning in February 2021. For us, it is great news as this means the launch of new routes and the resumption of routes suspended consequent upon the COVID-19 outbreak,” she said

Olajide emphasised that the new connections are also a testament to Air Peace’s ‘no-city-left-behind’ initiative and unbridled determination to provide affordable access to safe and seamless connectivity across Nigeria and beyond, as she added that the airline “is constantly reviewing its route network to reflect the air travel needs of the flying public.”

Air Peace currently operates 16 domestic routes, five regional routes and two international destinations, one of which is South Africa, launched in December 2020. The airline also boasts of fleet size of 26 aircraft and is steadily expanding its fleet as it expects to take delivery of its first Embraer 195-E2 aircraft in January 2021.