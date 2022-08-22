Reps wade into FG, airlines feud as foreign operators mull service suspension

The House of Representatives has resolved to intervene in the ongoing crisis in the nation’s aviation sector, with a view to resolving the conflict between the Federal Government and some international airline operators.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the House gave this indication after he and the leadership had been briefed on the recent notice of withdrawal of services issued by some international airline operators.

The speaker, therefore, requested Nnoli Nnaji, chairman of the committee on aviation and the house management, to immediately set a date for a meeting with all stakeholders in the aviation sector and the executive, to find urgent solutions to the issues under contention.

Read also: Reflections on the Nigerian aviation industry

He specifically directed that Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance; Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Hadi Sirika, the minister of aviation; Jumoke Oduwole, the special adviser to the president on ease of doing business and Musa Nuhu, the director-general of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) be invited to the meeting.

Others are the country representative of IATA, Emirate country manager, chairmen house committees on aviation committee, banking & currency and finance.

Yahaya Danzaria, the clerk of the House of Representatives, in a statement said the date of the meeting would be communicated to all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Gbajabiamila has requested all parties in the matter, and specifically, Emirates airlines to suspend any action and await the outcome of the meeting.