Passengers on Overland Airways flight disembark over engine’s high temperature

Passengers onboard Overland Airways’ flight from Ilorin to Lagos on Wednesday disembarked after the aircraft experienced an unusual high turbine temperature on one of it’s engine.

The incident occured in the approach phase of flight and the crew implemented standard procedures for such abnormal situations.

In a statement by Overland, it disclosed that on board the aircraft were 33 passengers who disembarked after the aircraft came to a halt on the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos runway 18 Right.

Read also: Delta debuts new terminal at New York’s LaGuardia Airport

According to the airline, “No passenger was hurt in anyway.”

“Overland Airways salutes the professional interventions of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN); Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, (NAMA); Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA) and the Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria, (AIB-N) which were very prompt and reassuring,” the airline added.