No fewer than 20 Nigerians have been stopped from travelling out of the country through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos in the last one week by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Airport Command. This is as the command again on Tuesday, received another mentally-challenged female Nigerian, Motunde Oluwatobi Victoria, 29 years old from…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login