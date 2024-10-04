Nigeria’s Falcon Aero eyes continent’s business aviation market

Nigerian Business Aviation firm, Falcon Aerospace, has said it is poised for a rapid expansion into the global market.

With a growing fleet, global routes, and an expanding customer base, Falcon Aerospace is strategically positioned to capitalise on the rapidly expanding African business aviation market, currently valued at $1.09 billion.

With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.98 per cent, the market is expected to reach $2.14 billion by 2030. This strong growth trajectory, coupled with increasing demand for private aviation across the continent, places Falcon Aerospace at the forefront of this dynamic and evolving sector.

Another indication of its expansion into the global market is the company’s participation in the upcoming Invest in Africa Conference (AFSIC), taking place in London.

AFSIC is the largest annual African investment conference taking place outside Africa. As a sponsor, Falcon Aerospace will be exhibiting and networking at the event as the company seeks investment to power its rapid growth and global expansion.

Chukwuerika Achum, the company’s CEO will also be speaking at the event, “Falcon Aero is committed to the vision of a prosperous Africa. To actualise this vision, there must be seamless connectivity of people, ideas and culture with and within the continent, and we believe in the power of business aviation to facilitate this connectivity across borders,” said Achum.

“At the invest in Africa Conference, I will share insights into the business aviation sector in Africa and its potential as catalyst for business and economic success on the continent.”

Tejumade Salami, Chief Operating Officer, said “Falcon Aero’s growth in the past two years has been phenomenal. From the beginning, we set out to democratize business aviation services by improving accessibility and affordability without compromising luxury, efficiency and safety.”

“Today, our operations continue to expand outside Nigeria. We are proud of our growth and are seeking investments and partnerships to fuel this expansion,” Salami added.

According to the organizers, over 1,500 of the most important African investors, dealmakers and business leaders are expected to attend whilst over 350 speakers including leading African investors and African business leaders will provide detailed insight into the positive economic transformation that many parts of Africa are experiencing.

The event will showcase the most attractive African investment opportunities from more than African countries, representing all regions in the continent.

Falcon Aero offers private jet charter, aircraft maintenance, sales and fractional ownership. The firm’s diversified portfolio comprises of private aviation services provider, Vivajets; digital booking platform, Charterxe; and charter per seat platform, FlyPJX, all distinct brands.

“Innovation and technology have been critical factors in our success story. We are building products that integrate digital technology with tailored service delivery to improve booking and travel experience,” said Basil Agbor, Head of Products and Innovation.

“As we join Africa’s premier investment event, we’re looking forward to connecting with visionary investors who share our passion for advancing the private aviation sector,” he added.

AFSIC will be held from 7th to 9th October 2024.

