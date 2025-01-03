Nigeria’s airspace now with enhanced surveillance — NCAA

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has says with its enhanced safety surveillance, the Nigerian airspace is safer now.

Chris Najomo, the acting director-general, NCAA, gave the assurance during the staff annual New Year prayers held at the authority’s corporate headquarters in Abuja.

This year’s event also marked the kick-start of a series of activities to make NCAA at 25th anniversary.

Speaking on the sidelines of the programme, Najomo said the authority has enhanced safety surveillance which has made airspace safer.

“Let me be honest with you, what the president has done with his Renewed Hope agenda has ensured that our minister, with his five-point agenda, has given us the opportunity to perform more. We are going to continue performing more. Our directors are on ground.

“Anything that will ensure that every airline complies, we will do. You can see recently we had to sanction some airlines and they accepted their sanctions”, he further stated.

“We sanctioned five airlines because they refused to pay refund tickets and they have agreed that they will pay on time. So, you know, this year, 2025, we hope to see more and better” he assured.

Najomo also said he would be focusing on delivering his core job functions and meeting his performance targets, and therefore, would not be distracted by ‘sponsored fabricated fake stories’ to attack him.

“The attacks are not affecting my work. There are no distractions because I’m resolute in doing what I’m supposed to do. My confirmation is in the hands of Mr. President. And when it comes to the time, he will do what is needed. For now, it’s not distracting me. I’m doing my job” he stated.

“We will be fully digitalised. We also have the flight data centre that is there. We have the CPD portal. We have the DATR portal to make it easier to do business and seamless too” he said among other digital solutions the authority has deployed.

