Amid 5,225 delays, 190 cancellations in 2 months, NCAA demands airlines uphold passenger rights

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has raised concerns over the increasing number of flight disruptions recorded in September and October 2024, urging airlines to prioritize passenger rights and improve operational efficiency.

According to the Authority, airlines operated 5,291 flights in September with 2,434 delays and 79 cancellations, while October saw 5,513 flights, 2,791 delays, and 111 cancellations.

Addressing airline representatives, aviation agency officials, and other stakeholders at an interactive forum, Chris Najomo, NCAA Director General, vowed to address the causes of these disruptions and crack down on passengers’ unruly behaviour at airports.

He expressed concern over the rising trend of delays and cancellations, emphasizing that such issues undermine passenger confidence and disrupt travel plans.

“Air travel is not just about transporting passengers from one point to another; it is about doing so with reliability, efficiency, and accountability. When delays and cancellations occur, they disrupt plans, cause financial losses, and undermine passenger confidence in our aviation system,”

Najomo directed airlines to align their operations with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulation (NCAR) and adhere to the Nigeria Civil Aviation (Consumer Protection) Regulations, 2023.

He reminded airlines of their obligations to promptly inform passengers of schedule changes, delays, or cancellations and to provide necessary compensation, refreshments, accommodation, and alternative travel arrangements where applicable.

“Delays and cancellations are sometimes inevitable, but poor management of these disruptions is not. It is the responsibility of airlines to ensure that every disruption, whether due to operational, technical, or weather-related challenges, is handled with the utmost professionalism and regard for passengers’ rights. Particularly as we are in the harmattan season with poor weather conditions that will affect flight operations,” he said.

He warned that non-compliance with these regulations would attract sanctions, adding that the NCAA would intensify its monitoring and enforcement efforts to ensure compliance.

The Director General also urged airlines not to sell tickets to destinations where adverse weather conditions, as predicted by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET), are likely to cause disruptions. The directive comes as the harmattan, a period typically marked by poor weather conditions that affect flight operations.

Beyond addressing airline inefficiencies, Najomo condemned the increasing incidents of unruly passenger behaviour, including damage to airport facilities and confrontations with airline and airport staff during flight disruptions.

He vowed to hold such passengers accountable, stating that the NCAA would prosecute individuals who violate airport regulations.

“This is also extended to passengers to educate them on their responsibilities, as the NCAA will also be joining airlines to enforce penalties for unrulybehaviourr, With rights come responsibilities,” Najomo said.

Share