NCAA meets stakeholders, moves to tackle flight disruptions, operational challenges

….airlines urged to utilize weather forecasts from NIMET for better planning

In a bid to address long-standing challenges in the aviation industry and widespread flight disruptions caused by the harmattan season and other operational challenges, especially during the harmattan season the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has met with stakeholders in the industry.

The meeting held on Friday in Lagos chaired by Chris Najomo, Director-General of NCAA brought together representatives from airlines, airport authorities, and other industry players to find lasting solutions through collaboration and effective policy implementation.

In a statement issued by Michael Achimugu, NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, several key resolutions were reached including extended operational hours for airports,

To improve flight operations, airports with sufficient facilities and lighting are advised to extend their operational hours to 10:00 PM, addressing delays often caused by limited airport availability during peak periods.

Optimized flight schedules and weather forecasts

Airlines were advised to trim their flight schedules to manageable levels and maintain standby aircraft for handling Aircraft on ground (AOG) situations. They were also urged to utilize weather forecasts from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) for better planning, minimizing disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions.

Tackling unruly passenger behaviour

The NCAA, in collaboration with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), will launch public sensitization campaigns to address unruly passenger behaviour. Mobile courts will be operational at airports to handle incidents, while AVSEC officials will be deployed to professionally de-escalate tensions during passenger agitations.

Addressing environmental and safety concerns

To reduce bird strike risks, the NCAA is engaging with local leaders to address waste management and other environmental issues around airports. According to the authority, Stricter security measures will also be enforced to prevent unauthorized access to airport tarmacs.

Collaboration among airlines

Airlines were encouraged to adopt collaborative approaches to passenger and luggage handling, following the example of Ibom Air’s partnerships. They were also reminded to formally notify passengers about luggage issues due to space or weight limitations.

Consumer protection and compliance

Airlines were reminded of their obligations under the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023, Part 19. They must provide timely care, refreshments, rerouting, and refunds during flight disruptions.

Najomo emphasized that airlines must address complaints about lost or pilfered luggage promptly and offer appropriate compensation.

He urged airlines to optimize their schedules and warned that enforcement actions would become stricter. He also assured stakeholders that unruly passenger behaviour would no longer be tolerated.

The meeting marked the first time in over a decade that the NCAA Consumer Protection Department had initiated sanctions against airlines. The DG emphasized the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to enhance passenger experiences and ensure operational efficiency.

Allen Onyema, Chairman, of Air Peace acknowledged infractions by his staff and pledged to ensure adherence to consumer protection regulations, including timely refunds.

“I am glad that this has happened. I have warned my team. This shows that the NCAA know what they are doing. I will always acknowledge it where the fault is ours,” he said.

Speaking on public relations and media engagement, he called for investigations into defamatory reporting while committing to improved communication with passengers regarding weather-related disruptions.

Ethiopian Airlines also committed to compliance and promised to submit a compliance report promptly.



