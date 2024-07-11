Nigerian Army honours Air Peace for outstanding support, service

Allen Ifechukwu Onyema, the Chairman of Air Peace, has been recognized by the Nigerian Army with the prestigious award for “Outstanding Support/Service to the Nigerian Army” at the 2024 Nigerian Army Day Celebration.

The event was held at the Maxwell Khobe Cantonment in Jos, Plateau State on 06 July 2024 and in attendance were Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, the Minister of Defence, Caleb Mutfwang, Governor of Plateau state and , Agbu Kefas, the Governor of Taraba state.

According to Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff of Nigeria, the award is in recognition of Onyema’s continuous use of his airline and other enterprises to contribute to the socio-economic development of Nigeria and his outstanding service to the nation and humanity in general.

Read also: Nigerians now fly from US to UK to book Air Peace to Lagos COO

When Air Peace was established in 2014, Onyema announced a special initiative, a rebate to support Nigerian military personnel. Officers of the Nigerian military were offered flights at a reduced fare of 10,000 naira.

In 2022, Air Peace further demonstrated its commitment to honouring military personnel by introducing a priority boarding policy for military officers, acknowledging their invaluable service to the country.

“It is our way of saying thank you for all they are doing for the country,” Onyema stated, highlighting his dedication to motivating and supporting the nation’s military.

In September 2023, Onyema pledged to introduce rebates on flight tickets for retired officers of the Nigerian military during his conferment with a Doctor of Management Science Degree by the Nigerian Defence Academy at its 33rd Convocation Ceremony in Kaduna.