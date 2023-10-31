Nigeria needs airport upgrade, not national carrier — Air Peace

Allen Onyema, the chairman and CEO of Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace Nigeria Limited, has said what Nigeria needs now is airport infrastructure and not a national carrier. He said this Tuesday while disclosing that Air Peace has secured Foreign Carrier Operator Permit (FCOP), which allows airlines from other regions to fly to Europe and Third Country Operator Permit (TCO-UK) that enables airlines to operate to UK.

Onyema said that to obtain these permits, the airline went through stringent audits to ensure that it met the high safety status, capacity and standard conditions; so, it is now qualified to fly to the United Kingdom.

Onyema who disclosed this in a press statement said “We obtained these permits that qualify us to fly to UK. Before you obtain these approvals, they will audit you very well. You have to go through stringent audit, which we passed. We obtained the permit last week.”

Onyema said that contrary to what many in the industry think; that Nigerian airlines have capacity, noting that for the first time in years Nigerian airlines are ordering brand new aircraft from the manufacturers, reiterating that Air Peace made firm order of 33 aircraft and purchase right of 17 aircraft, which brings the airline’s total order to 50.

These include 15 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 10, firm order of 13 Embraer E195-E2 and purchase right of 17 of the same aircraft type and firm order of five Embraer E175 and delivery of these aircraft would start early next year in addition to the five brand new Embraer E195-E2 already delivered.

The Air Peace Chairman also said that Ibom Air has ordered 10 band new Airbus A220 and Overland Airways ordered for six Embraer E175, which delivery has already started, remarking that Nigerian carriers cannot be accused of lacking capacity but government should do everything possible to support the airlines because they provide thousands of jobs for Nigeria, serve as catalyst for economic development of the country and also contribute to the nation’s GDP.

“The jobs one small Nigerian airline provides are more than the jobs provided by all foreign airlines in Nigeria, so the federal government should deem it very important supporting Nigerian airlines,” he said

He identified the challenges that beset domestic airline operation in Nigeria, said the major challenge is the lack of transit facilities at the international airports in the country.

Onyema who commended Nigerians and the federal government for their role in making the airline a success as it tuned nine last week, stated that not having transit facilities at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja has blunted the competitiveness of Nigerian airlines.

He said that Air Peace operates to destinations in the West and Central Africa, so, it ought to bring passengers from Douala, Banjul, Accra, Lome, Monrovia, Dakar, Freetown and others to its hub in Lagos and from Lagos airlift them to India, China, South Africa, Jeddah and other long-haul destinations.

“But unfortunately, we don’t have transit facility where these passengers will stay until they board their next flight and Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigeria Customs Service are yet to segment this class of passengers who in other countries are made to wait in the transit facility on the airside until they are due to fly again.

“Currently Immigration treats them like other passengers whose final destination is Nigeria and are expected to obtain visa and follow other procedures like other passengers who are arriving Nigeria. What is usually obtained is that as long as the passengers are not leaving the airport, they do not need visa because they are in transit.

“If Air Peace can bring these passengers from neighbouring countries and take them to farther destinations, the airline will be doing well on the long-haul routes. It is these kinds of policies that inhibit the success of Nigerian airlines. For example, the Katoka International Airport, Accra has such transit facility and we take our passengers from there to Monrovia. For Nigerians airlines to compete and benefit from the Single Air Transport Market (SAATAM), we must upgrade our airports to include transit facilities and also Immigration should adopt a new policy that recognizes transit passengers.

“What we need now is airport infrastructure, not national carrier. If supported by government, Nigerian airlines can provide the needed capacity. What the airlines need is the support which government in other countries give their airlines. We need transit facility at the Lagos and Abuja airports. Some airports in African countries have these facilities and that is why airlines that operate from those airports are excelling. If we have to maximise the benefits of air transport and the fact that we are the most travelling people in Africa, we must have to provide the infrastructure that will enable our airlines to benefit from flight operations. It is only then we shall begin to benefit from SAATAM,” he said.