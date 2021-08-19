Nigeria loses $28m annually to flawed aviation handling rates – Experts

Experts have estimated that the federal government and the ground handling companies in Nigeria’s aviation industry may be losing an estimated $28.35 million annually to inappropriate handling rates in the country as appropriate handling rates should earn them about $56.7 million. Handling companies still charge between $300 to $1000 to handle a narrow body aircraft,…

