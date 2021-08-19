BusinessDay
Nigeria loses $28m annually to flawed aviation handling rates – Experts

… NCAA asked to set up minimal safety threshold handling rates

Nigeria's aviation industry

Experts have estimated that the federal government and the ground handling companies in Nigeria’s aviation industry may be losing an estimated $28.35 million annually to inappropriate handling rates in the country as appropriate handling rates should earn them about $56.7 million. Handling companies still charge between $300 to $1000 to handle a narrow body aircraft,…

