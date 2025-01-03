NCAA assures safer airspace with enhanced surveillance 

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has assured Nigerians of improved air safety following the enhancement of its safety surveillance systems. This assurance was given by Chris Najomo, Acting Director General, during the annual New Year prayers held at the Authority’s corporate headquarters in Abuja.

The event, which marked the beginning of a series of activities commemorating the NCAA’s 25th anniversary, brought together staff and management to reflect on achievements and outline goals for the year ahead.

Speaking at the sidelines, Najomo highlighted the strides made in airspace safety under the renewed drive for excellence inspired by President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The airspace is safer now, thanks to our enhanced safety surveillance measures. The President’s agenda and the Minister’s five-point plan have empowered us to perform better. Our directors are on the ground, and we are committed to ensuring airlines comply with all regulations,” he said

Najomo also disclosed that the Authority had recently sanctioned five airlines for failing to refund tickets promptly, emphasizing the NCAA’s zero tolerance for non-compliance. “The airlines have agreed to pay refunds on time. In 2025, we hope to see more progress and better compliance across the industry,” he assured.

The Acting DG addressed concerns about fabricated reports targeting his leadership, asserting that such distractions do not affect his work. “I am resolute in fulfilling my duties. My confirmation as DG is at the discretion of the President, and I trust he will make the right decision at the appropriate time,” he said.

On staff welfare and operations, Najomo noted that the Authority is committed to improving working conditions, providing motivation, and leveraging technology to streamline operations. “We are fully digitalized, with systems like the flight data center, CPD portal, and DATR portal making business processes seamless,” he stated.

According to a statement by the NCAA, The highlight of the meeting was the hoisting of the NCAA @25 flag and the unveiling of the anniversary monument, performed by Najomo alongside his management team and staff.

