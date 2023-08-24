NAHCO Aviation Academy gets NCAA’s approval
NAHCO Aviation Academy, a wholly–owned subsidiary of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (Nahco Aviance), has been accredited as an Approved Training Organization (ATO) by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).
The accreditation which came after a rigorous and painstaking process conducted by the regulatory body saw the new company excel in all aspects of evaluation.
In a letter to the Head of the Academy dated March 21, 2023, the NCAA declared that having met all the requirements set forth before accreditation can be enabled, “NAHCO Aviation Academy has met the requirements for approval as an approved training organisation in compliance with the Nig. CARs.”
The approval of the Aviation Academy as an ATO is in line with NAHCO ‘s commitment to provide the industry with highly trained manpower for next-generation aviation services.
As an ATO, the Academy is now authorised to offer a wide range of courses to airlines, ground handling services providers, licensed customs agents, providers of security service in aviation and members of the public aspiring to obtain aviation certifications.
The Academy is accredited to provide training in all aspects of the following areas: Operations Assistant/Officer
Speaking on the new development, Emmanuel Illah, Senior Manager, New Business, NAHCO Plc, said “these comprehensive training programmes are designed to cater to key stakeholders in the aviation value chain and individuals aspiring to pursue a career in the aviation industry.”
Illah stated that NAHCO Aviation Academy’s team of highly experienced internal and external Faculty members will offer training in key aspects of the industry even as efforts are being made to ensure the sustenance of state of the art facilities which impressed the NCAA’s team.
Speaking on the motive for the establishment of the training school, Illah said it became imperative for NAHCO, a big industry player in the country and the West Africa sub-region to begin to think of the future of the industry and to provide quality manpower that would not only sustain the industry but elevate it to the next level.
I remember my first encounter with nahco, 2015.
As a young graduate who has just completed the mandatory NYSC, I invested all my savings in pursuing IATA Dangerous Goods and Regulations (cat.3) with nahco having received assurance of an appointment with the company (nahco). I would travel from Ibadan to receive lectures on Saturday morning for about 12 weeks, risking my life on the road but, spurred with the hopes working in the aviation industry.
God being God, crowned my efforts with great success. I was the only one who passed the exam and issued the International Diploma.
I returned to nahco with hopes of getting an appointment. I submitted applications twice every month round the year but, here I am in public secondary school teaching Chemistry with less than #55,000 monthly salary.
Our system is faulty. We keep seeing business ventures in the name of schools but, the aim of making money out of the vulnerable.
May God show us mercy. Well, I thank God for where I am today because the knowledge I have remains with me.