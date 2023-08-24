Ethiopian Airlines increases Korea-Africa services

Ethiopian Airlines Group, Africa’s largest airline, has announced that it will increase its weekly passenger flights to Seoul, Republic of Korea, to six, effective October 28, 2023.

Ethiopian Airlines will also deploy the latest Airbus A350-900 aircraft on the route. The increase in the frequency follows fruitful discussions between the aeronautical authorities of Korea and Ethiopia.

The additional flights are evidence of the two countries expanding socio-economic relations and the growing multi-faceted partnership between Korea and the whole continent of Africa.

Regarding the flight enhancement, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew said, “Ethiopian is the only African carrier connecting Seoul to the continent and beyond, and the additional frequencies will be significant in fostering economic, cultural, and social interactions providing more diverse and convenient connectivity options to travellers.

“As a pan-African carrier, it gives us pleasure to give additional flight options between Addis Ababa, the diplomatic capital of Africa, and Seoul, the rising hub of East Asia. We are especially thrilled by the opportunity to serve our esteemed passengers with the latest Airbus A350-900 modern aircraft. I take this occasion to sincerely express my gratitude to the Government of the Republic of Korea for supporting Ethiopian in enhancing its flight frequencies.”

Ethiopian Airlines has just marked its 10th year services Anniversary to Seoul, and the flight enhancement is part of the celebrations of this special occasion. Seoul was the 73rd destination of Ethiopian Airlines ten years ago, and the airline has since nearly doubled its entry points with over 130 destinations serviced across five continents.