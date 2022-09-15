More trouble for air travel as Azman Air suspends operations

Air passengers may be faced with more troubles as Azman Air has suspended it’s flight operations following alleged failure of the carrier to meet the Air Operators Certificate (AOC) renewal process.

This is coming few months after Dana Air and Aero Contractors also suspended operations.

Azman Air is said to have told its workforce not to show up for work today following operational reasons; but information going round is that the airline may not have renewed it’s Air Operators Certificate ( AOC).

The airline allegedly told the workers that it was suspending operations ”due to operational reasons,” but was not specific about the reasons.

BusinessDay learnt from a source that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) suspended its operation for failing to meet the requirements for AOC renewal.

It was also learnt that the regulatory body had given it much time to renew the AOC, but failed despite issuing the airline another 30 days ultimatum to meet the requirements.

Abdulmunaf Yinusa, the Chairman of Azman Air could not be reached for comments.

Recall that during one of the meetings between Government agencies and airlines, the NCAA had revealed there was heavy indebtedness to the NCAA to the tune of N42bn and $7.8million.

Musa Nuhu, Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), after that meeting had explained that airlines will have to remit funds on a monthly basis to offset their legacy debts or risk non renewal of the Air Operators Certificate ( AOC) and Air Transport License ( ATL).