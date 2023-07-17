More capacity for aviation sector as Ilorin Aviation College graduates pilots

Nigeria’s aviation sector would have more capacity as regards an increase in the number of pilots’ as the International Aviation College Ilorin recently graduated four students who completed their various courses of study.

While one of the graduands obtained Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL), Instrument Rating and Multi-Engine, the remaining three bagged Private Pilot Licence (PPL).

This was coming about a month after five newly graduated pilots were decorated by the college, increasing the number of pilots produced from March 2022 till date to 31.

Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, Kwara State Governor, at the graduation ceremony, reiterated his commitment to the continued funding and support for the college to contribute its quota to manpower development in the aviation industry.

Represented by Hajia Habeeba Saidu, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tertiary Education, the government commended the college management and staff for their dedication.

He charged them to maintain momentum in churning out more students to reduce the backlog inherited by the management.

The governor also advised the new pilots to be exemplary ambassadors of the college and apply their training and skills in uplifting the aviation industry.

Yakubu Okatahi, acting rector of the college commended the state governor for his support and urged the graduands to unleash their skills and potential in contributing to the growth of the aviation industry.

“The industry is waiting for their contribution,” he said, urging them not to disappoint. The Rector attributed the successes recorded by the management in reducing the backlog of students to teamwork.

One of the graduands, Ezema Chindera who described his graduation as the fulfilment of a long dream commended the state government for its support which has kept the college-going.

In a related development, Kayode Alabi, the state deputy governor, has directed the TIC Chairmen of all the 16 local governments in the state to sponsor indigenes of their respective Local Governments for Standard Pilot and Flight Dispatchers’ Courses at International Aviation College, Ilorin.

The Deputy Governor stated this during a meeting held in his office between the Management of IAC and all the TIC Chairmen.

He advised the TIC Chairmen to take advantage of the presence of the Aviation College in the State by sponsoring their respective local government indigenes for aviation courses being run in the College.

Alabi said local governments that cannot afford the fee for the standard pilot course for now can sponsor at least three (3) indigenes from their various Local Governments for the flight dispatchers’ course which is equally a lucrative aviation-related course.

The Deputy Governor therefore directed the College, particularly the Business Development Unit of the College to liaise with the Chairman of Kwara State ALGON who is equally the TIC Chairman of Irepodun Local Government with a view to ensuring that the plan sees the light of the day without further delay.