Dana Air to train, absorb Corp members, interns

As part of its broad Corporate Social Responsibility, Dana Air has announced plans to absorb and train over 50 Corp members and interns.

The airline said the training will be across various areas which include: Human Resources, IT, Ticketing, Customer Service, Quality Assurance, Commercial, Marketing and others

Speaking on the CSR drive, Ememobong Ettete, the chief operating officer of Dana Air, said, “Dana Air’s CSR initiative is broad-based and inclusive.

“Since inception, we have trained a lot of corps members and interns who ended up becoming cabin crew, ticketing officers, customer service agents, HR Officers and even Accountants.

Read also: Spare parts clearance: Airline operators, customs partner to establish aviation desk

“The list is endless and this is because we believe that we can create a career path for these young Nigerians and give them a clear direction as most of them are actually very passionate about aviation but have not got the opportunity to explore or venture, but we have been creating that window for them and the impact has been huge.”

”Yes it is happening at a peculiar time but CSR is a commitment and everything doesn’t have to be rosy for you to be driven to implement it. We also have those who are currently doing their OJT (On job training) with us and they are doing incredibly well also, “he said.

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a mixed fleet of Boeing aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Enugu.