Miss Aviation Nigeria to boost economy, expose people to investments – Adenekan

Ololade Adenekan, creative director and project manager of MAMAN Aviationworld, has said that the 2022 Miss Aviation Nigeria pageant billed to hold at the Muson center on the 16th of December would boost the economy and expose Nigerians to more profitable investments.

Adenekan said the upcoming Miss Aviation Nigeria is the 3rd edition and is everything better because of growth and how the experience has made the team understand the better ways of getting things done.

The creative director, who spoke in Lagos while hosting pressmen at a conference about the activities and events leading to the December event, lauded them for supporting the 3rd edition of the event.

She said, “In 2022, we are launching a new product that will help increase the value provided to our sponsors, participants, and aviation enthusiasts, just stay tuned.

“In the past, we used to have the conference and exhibition together and it’s been good. We have people give good feedback on how attending our events impacted their career or investment decisions, this is our joy and satisfaction. The next conference and exhibition will be in February and we are so excited while the pageant will be held in December this year.

Ediale Kingsley, the Publicist of the event, announced that registration is now on, “ladies between ages 18 – 32 should apply now before it closes. Tell your sisters, daughters, and friends, it is an amazing opportunity, they can apply through the website- maman (dot) com (dot) ng.” Also, this is a very good valuable platform for sponsors and partners including individuals who love to empower.

Maman Aviationworld Limited simply called MAMAN is involved in aviation events that are entertaining, educative, and impactful with events like the Nigerian Aviation Business Exhibition and Conference, the Miss Aviation Nigerian beauty pageant, and a talk show called Air Ready by Maman.

Adenekan talked about how they have always empowered the ladies participating in the pageants. “We empower the ladies involved in the pageantry. We also do a lot of charity work including school visitations to talk about aviation. We speak with our sponsors to understand their publicity needs and draw up a marketing plan that fits. We make our value creation beyond just the event.

“For example, we shot an advert video for two of our sponsors. Then during our outreaches, for sponsors beyond a particular package, we keep listing their names on the items distributed to people throughout the year. The Miss Aviation Nigeria is free and fair and as a body integrity is key. Also, beyond the aviation training, we try to support the ladies through their businesses, self-development goals, etc.”