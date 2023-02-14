Minister reels out aviation’s contributions to Nigeria’s economy

Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation says the significance of civil aviation in the scheme of things of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the economy of a country cannot be overemphasized.

Sirika, who disclosed this at the Nigeria Aviation Award (NIGAV) re-emphasised that the aviation sector under the Buhari administration was very concerned with not only safe and secured flights from departure point, arrival but as a key contributor to the country’s GDP.

The Minister who won the Aviation Man of the Year NIGAV award noted that there are many things passengers do not see that the government has put into the sector to ease flying adding that passengers were only worried about what they see.

According to Sirika, the aviation sector has contributed immensely to the development of the economy in various ways

“The passenger is worried about the air-conditioners, lifts. Toilets and the aesthetics. There are very important items, they must work, it is part of passenger facilitation. But if you happen to be a policy maker or the manager of the scarce resources and if you happen to be a core aviator, then your focus will be more on the safety and security and the efficiency of the sector, as against the aesthetics.

Sirika explained that for 15 years, the runway 18 left which used to be 19 left has been without airfield lighting and reduced to daylight operation but said it has come alive and functional.

The Minister announced that the central taxiway which has been finished has begun to work adding that only an aviator will understand how it contributed to safe and very efficient operation

Sirika said the next minister after him may not like the roadmap, but said the person must make the industry save, secure and efficient as a preferred mode of transportation, where people will invest and make good returns

He commended all those who have Air Operator Certificate for services they have been providing and assured them of government support to continue.

“I commend Air Peace, Max Air, Ibom Air, Aero Contractor, Green Africa and others. The testimony is such that during Buhari’s Administration of 2015-2023, the numbers of airlines have doubled in Nigeria. It is the first time ever. In fact, there is a global belief by International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), International Air Transport Association (IATA) and others that aviation doubles every 15 years. That has been long debunked by the Buhari government, because within the first four years, we have doubled aviation”

He said Covid19 has contributed to making the aviation sector stronger, saying the world has had a very weak aviation infrastructure.

Sirika thanked the organisers, especially Fortune Idu and Richard Aisuebeogun for putting together the event saying that for someone to take it upon himself to organise and access people who contributed to the industry was a huge task.

“As we leave the centre stage, we will continue to contribute our quota to the development of the industry, just like those who have left before us. I only accept three awards out of about 300 and it is for a reason”

In his welcome address, Fortune Idu, the chairman organising committee said the year 2022 was a tough year with economic disruptions that eroded the gains of quick recovery from the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Idu said Nigeria’s Aviation sector was not insulated from these disruptions as the high cost of energy and unstable exchange rate held the industry hostage, but noted that the industry recorded remarkable growth that made it one of the fastest growing sectors in Nigeria.

“It is therefore, very important for us to acknowledge the relentless efforts and contributions of all those who have helped towards this remarkable achievement”

“The theme ‘the coming of a new era’ is an acknowledgment that we are on the verge of a new administration which may come with new policies or a variance of the old. It therefore requires that as professionals in a very technical and sensitive industry, we are not caught unprepared and we must be alert to our responsibilities of guiding the industry to continue in the pathway of growth even in the new era”.

Idu explained that for the first time, the voted awards were completely electronic online voting with 1,400 votes from both the industry and the flying public adding that they were gradually migrating into an online and internet based platform to set in place a more efficient, inclusive and credible selection process.

He thanked all those who took time to nominate and vote and urged those who were passive to accept in good faith whatever the outcome of the process brought as they can only make an impact by suggestions, nominations and voting.

He said NIGAV does not sell awards as they were aspiring to be Nigeria’s SKYRAX and want to make a positive change.

“We continue to create true Nigeria aviation ambassadors out of Nigeria’s elegant and well respected cabin crew through the contest for The Nigeria King and Queen of the Air Crown. This joint airline contest is to promote best practice in in-flight safety and human management of passengers by the cabin crew. It is an industry unifying contest where all the contestants will emerge as Nigeria’s Air Ambassadors.

“We want to thank the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and the National Safety Investigation Bureau, Nigeria Airspace Management Agency for supporting this programme.

“We also want to announce that N1million to be won today by the contestants is a contribution/donation by SANTOS Aviation USA making the contest completely independent of the financial contributions of the airlines who have also contributed immensely to the NIGAV AWARD, amongst who are, AZMAN, Aero contractors, Arik air Airpeace and Dana”

The NIGAV AWARD is a celebration of aviation excellence with an objective to unify and create industry harmony. The Award which is tagged as Nigeria’s most prestigious air transport award has stood as an industry motivating factor for good performance and has also helped to engender healthy competition for safer air service.

According to Idu, the period of reign of NKQA is one year, during this period the winners will initiate and carry out a CSR programme starting with a NIGAV Charity cash donation to the SOS Children’s village and then carry out specific aviation safety based ‘Community Awareness campaigns.