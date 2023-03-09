MD Helicopters to deliver Cayuse Warrior helicopters to Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has awarded Arizona-based MD Helicopters a contract to supply Cayuse Warrior Plus scout/attack helicopters.

The aircraft is expected to boost counter-terrorism and insurgency missions across the African country.

The Arizona-based MD Helicopters, an American aerospace manufacturer was just about to file for bankruptcy and sell the company when Nigeria saved the day with a contract for 36 Cayuse Warrior light attack helicopters.

The sudden turn of events has seen the company on the verge of bankruptcy now employ 125 new workers to fulfil the Nigerian army’s order.

Nigeria is fast becoming one of America’s most important defence markets in Africa.

Today Nigeria has acquired more weapons from the U.S. than any other country in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Super Tucano deal netted the Florida based Sierra Nevada a whopping $600 million.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is getting 12 AH-1Z Vipers helicopters. The army, UH-1D Hueys, and now MD Helicopters, saved from bankruptcy by the Nigerian army with an order for 36 Cayuse Warrior light attack helicopters.

The largest one time acquisition of aircrafts in the history of the NAF. The company is taking in more than 120 new employees to fulfil this order.

Brad Pedersen, MDH president and CEO said, “We are grateful for the trust of the Nigerian government and are pleased to showcase our purpose built, light attack aircraft solution to Nigeria and the world.”